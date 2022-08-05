Stuart Varney: Biden's dug himself into a political hole

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney slammed the Democratic Party for "desperately" trying to rescue Biden's presidency with the Inflation Reduction Act.

STUART VARNEY: It's coming at the president from all sides.

He's got to deal with Russia on Brittney Griner, their hostage.

The Chinese are rattling their rockets over Taiwan.

Ukraine needs more support and the president is way down in the polls.

He's in a hole. And in large part, he dug that hole himself.

And now along comes this gigantic tax-and-spend package, which the Biden team desperately hopes will rescue this presidency. Dream on.

LARRY KUDLOW: THE MANCHIN-SCHUMER BILL WOULD INCREASE FEDERAL SPENDING QUITE A BIT

The Inflation Reduction Act is the last gasp of the old-line Democrat Party.

It is a misreading of the current political scene. It does not address the chaos at the border.

Not at all. It does not address crime at all.

Does anyone believe it will cut inflation? 230 economists, professors and former Fed officials say it will make inflation worse.

Does anyone believe it will cut the deficit? Oh, please.

HOW DEMOCRATS' BEEFED-UP IRS COULD HURT LOW-INCOME AMERICANS

And the IRS, they're going to hire 87,000 new agents who they say will go after rich tax cheats. That's nonsense. They're going after small business and the middle class.

There's nothing new here. It's same old, same old at a time when voters have new concerns that will not be solved with tax-and-spend.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE