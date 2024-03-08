Stuart Varney: Biden's 'blatantly political' State of the Union was a campaign speech

During his "My Take" Friday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney criticized President Biden for politicizing his State of the Union address, arguing it was more like a campaign speech rather than an overview of the state of the nation.

STUART VARNEY: It was a blatantly political State of the Union message.

Throughout the 67-minute address, the president bashed Trump without ever mentioning his name.

Then he bashed Republicans and blamed them for his policy failures.

It was a flat-out campaign speech.

Democrats were chanting, "four more years." That’s not what a State of the Union is supposed to be.

Biden started late because his motorcade had been held up on Pennsylvania Avenue by pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

Strangely, he began with Ukraine. That went on for 10 minutes.

He accused Trump of "bowing down to a Russian leader."

On the economy, he stretched credulity. He said he had inherited "an economy on the brink."

Come on. It was the COVID lockdown that hurt us, not Trump.

Then he claimed to have created 15 million new jobs in three years.

They weren't new jobs, Mr. President. Most of them were jobs that came back after COVID.

After 40 minutes, he got to the border and suggested the migrant mess was the Republicans' fault.

That doesn't fly. The open border is Biden's open border.

On inflation, it got really crazy. He went on about "shrinkflation."

Fewer chips in a bag for a higher price. The president should get serious.

Inflation hit us because of trillions of government spending and Federal Reserve printing, and he will keep spending and borrowing.

He started energized. Sean Hannity called him "jacked-up Joe," but he faded as the night continued.

He slurred a couple of words and made a bad mistake when he got the name of the murdered student in Georgia wrong.

Fortunately, her parents were not in the room. But he did make it through.

He was still standing at the end. That was his big accomplishment.

