Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

FOX BUSINESS
Published

Stuart Varney: Illegal immigration is a 'tidal wave' under Biden

Biden's border crisis is fast becoming the big issue for the 2024 election, Varney argues

close
Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues Bidens border crisis is fast becoming a bigger election issue than the economy, crime or inflation.  video

Stuart Varney: Illegal immigration is a tidal wave under Biden

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues Bidens border crisis is fast becoming a bigger election issue than the economy, crime or inflation. 

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed Biden's border crisis after FOX News' Bill Melugin showed a "stunning" video of migrants crossing the border. Varney argued that while the economy, crime, and inflation are all negatives for Democrats, the border might be the biggest problem of all.

STUART VARNEY: The border is fast becoming the big issue for the election

Yes, I know, the economy is traditionally the main driver, but we're being invaded. 

LIBERAL CITY MAYORS FEEL THE HEAT AS SANCTUARY CITY POLICIES BRING HEAVY COSTS

Everybody knows it, everybody feels it and Biden is rightfully getting the blame.

Joe Biden frowns in photo illustration

Highway 92 service center owner Oney Crowley says he has no confidence at all that the Biden administration has a plan once Title 42 is lifted. (Fox News/Photo illustration / Fox News)

On Tuesday, FOX reporter Bill Melugin showed us a stunning video. 10,000 migrants crossed the border in 24 hours.

The word is out. Trump could win, and as he told Sean Hannity last night, on day one of his presidency, he would close the border. 

That message went out to the world. You better get in quick while Biden is still giving you a chance.

BIDEN ADMIN NOT PROTECTING US FROM ‘KNOWN DANGER’ AT THE BORDER, EXPERT WARNS

Tuesday afternoon, the border issue exploded in the United States Senate. 

Chuck Schumer was trying to force through a national security package that included aid to Ukraine. 

He threw the Republicans a bone: Approve the aid and you can craft an amendment on immigration. 

close
Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., reacts to tension in the GOP as a government shutdown looms on Cavuto: Coast to Coast. video

Republicans wont vote for Schumers bloated spending proposal: Rep. Morgan Griffith

Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., reacts to tension in the GOP as a government shutdown looms on Cavuto: Coast to Coast.

Republicans were having none of it. 

Sen. Tom Cotton confronted Schumer, telling him it was all just political maneuvering, and so it is.

Then we heard from FBI Director Christopher Wray. 

FBI DIRECTOR WRAY SAYS BORDER GOTAWAYS A SOURCE OF 'GREAT CONCERN' FOR AGENCY

He told the Senate he'd "never seen a time when all the terror threats were all elevated" like they are now. 

That includes the terror suspects who come into this country through our open southern border.

When Donald Trump was president, illegal migration slowed to a trickle. 

close
Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., explains why shes joining former President Trumps tour of the southern border with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. video

Trump border trip to heighten awareness of policies that used to work: Rep. McClain

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., explains why shes joining former President Trumps tour of the southern border with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

The flood began when Joe Biden walked into the Oval Office. Now it's a tidal wave. 

10,000 in one day. Another million will come before Biden leaves office.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NOW COSTS US TAXPAYERS $151 BILLION A YEAR, STUDY FINDS

The economy. Crime. Inflation. Yes, they are all negatives for Democrats. 

But you'll be hearing about immigration for the next year, and this may be the biggest negative of all. 

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE