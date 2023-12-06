Stuart Varney: Illegal immigration is a 'tidal wave' under Biden

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed Biden's border crisis after FOX News' Bill Melugin showed a "stunning" video of migrants crossing the border. Varney argued that while the economy, crime, and inflation are all negatives for Democrats, the border might be the biggest problem of all.

STUART VARNEY: The border is fast becoming the big issue for the election.

Yes, I know, the economy is traditionally the main driver, but we're being invaded.

Everybody knows it, everybody feels it and Biden is rightfully getting the blame.

On Tuesday, FOX reporter Bill Melugin showed us a stunning video. 10,000 migrants crossed the border in 24 hours.

The word is out. Trump could win, and as he told Sean Hannity last night, on day one of his presidency, he would close the border.

That message went out to the world. You better get in quick while Biden is still giving you a chance.

Tuesday afternoon, the border issue exploded in the United States Senate.

Chuck Schumer was trying to force through a national security package that included aid to Ukraine.

He threw the Republicans a bone: Approve the aid and you can craft an amendment on immigration.

Republicans were having none of it.

Sen. Tom Cotton confronted Schumer, telling him it was all just political maneuvering, and so it is.

Then we heard from FBI Director Christopher Wray.

He told the Senate he'd "never seen a time when all the terror threats were all elevated" like they are now.

That includes the terror suspects who come into this country through our open southern border.

When Donald Trump was president, illegal migration slowed to a trickle.

The flood began when Joe Biden walked into the Oval Office. Now it's a tidal wave.

10,000 in one day. Another million will come before Biden leaves office.

The economy. Crime. Inflation. Yes, they are all negatives for Democrats.

But you'll be hearing about immigration for the next year, and this may be the biggest negative of all.

