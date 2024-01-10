Stuart Varney: Biden faces a vote of 'no confidence' in November

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney looked back at some of Biden's big decisions since taking office in 2020, arguing the president started strong, but that confidence has eroded in his administration's ability to face reality.

STUART VARNEY: Confidence is a tricky thing. You can be sailing along confident that things are under control.

Then things start to go wrong. Doubts appear. Optimism gives way to pessimism. Confidence is gone.

That's what's happened to the Biden administration. Started strong.

The new president exuded confidence that he would settle things down after the turbulent Trump years.

It didn't last long.

On day one, he ended America's energy independence, and you had to wonder, does he know what he's doing?

The Afghan debacle demolished any confidence our allies had in us.

Our enemies saw what was happening. Putin invaded Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the border was clearly opening up to all comers.

The Mayorkas-Biden team did nothing to stop the flow. It speeded up.

Mayorkas claims the border is under control, even though millions walk in.

How can you have confidence in an administration that can't face reality?

How about identity politics?

It's hard to have confidence in officials who get their jobs because of skin color, gender, or sexuality.

Are you confident that Kamala Harris would make a solid president?

The latest confidence eroder is the defense secretary.

Lloyd Austin has been hospitalized with prostate cancer for over a week.

The president was kept in the dark for three days and didn't find out Austin had cancer until yesterday.

That's amateur hour.

In short, America can no longer be confident that we have an efficient and effective government.

That's a problem in November. This election may be a vote of no confidence in Joe Biden.

