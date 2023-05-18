Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Keystone Pipeline

Keystone pipeline owner gives Biden's energy agenda a ‘reality’ check: 'Really important to present the facts'

TC Energy CEO said 'it's really important to present the facts' about renewable energy

close
TC Energy CEO Francois Poirier presents the facts and brings 'reality to the conversation' around expanding America's natural gas capabilities.  video

Investing in US natural gas provides 'energy security,' lowers emissions: Francois Poirier

TC Energy CEO Francois Poirier presents the facts and brings 'reality to the conversation' around expanding America's natural gas capabilities. 

As U.S. President Joe Biden reportedly prepares to tout his administration’s climate change goals with fellow G-7 summit leaders, the head of one of America’s largest energy companies laid out Biden’s renewable energy implications.

"It's really important to present the facts," TC Energy CEO Francois Poirier said on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday. "You have to bring a little bit of reality to the conversation."

Poirier and his company had owned and operated the Keystone XL Pipeline project before Biden’s administration halted its construction. According to the CEO, they lost the ability to transport 800,000 barrels of crude oil per day from Canada to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

While advocating for an "all-of-the-above approach" to gaining greater American energy independence, Poirier also emphasized the important role natural gas plays in that equation.

FORMER KEYSTONE PIPELINE WORKER RIPS BIDEN AFTER COMMENTS ON OIL PRODUCTION

America's natural gas can not only help reduce emissions, he argued, but also provide energy security to the world – which he additionally indicated as the message President Biden should give at the G-7 summit this week.

President Biden on climate change goals

Instead of pushing an anti-fossil fuel energy agenda, President Biden should "invest in more pipelines" and clean natural gas to lower emissions while providing energy security, TC Energy CEO and Keystone XL Pipeline owner Francois Poirier said on "M (Getty Images)

"Politicians have a very difficult job trying to balance the needs and ideologies of seven different countries. What I can tell you on the ground, we talk to investors, we talk to policymakers, we talk to consumers of energy around the world, and it's very clear that they want U.S. natural gas to displace fuel oil and coal," Poirier explained, "thereby giving them energy security as well as lowering their emissions."

Climate change goals and the shift to renewable energy was a top priority at the G-7 summit last year, too, as a White House press release noted President Biden discussed climate initiatives as one of the "pillars" of the 21st century.

Talks last year reportedly detailed "tackling the climate crisis and bolstering global energy security through investments in climate resilient infrastructure, transformational energy technologies, and developing clean energy supply chains across the full integrated lifecycle."

close
Former Keystone XL Pipeline worker Neal Crabtree discusses the benefits the Keystone XL Pipeline would have added to the economy on ‘The Bottom Line.’ video

White House quietly releases Keystone XL Pipeline report

Former Keystone XL Pipeline worker Neal Crabtree discusses the benefits the Keystone XL Pipeline would have added to the economy on ‘The Bottom Line.’

Poirier claimed the Biden administration is investing in "uncertainty," and what the industry truly needs includes more natural gas permits, infrastructure and funding.

"We need to invest in more pipelines and more liquefaction facilities, we need a clear set of rules and well-defined timelines to allow us to have the certainty to invest in building those pipelines and getting natural gas to the coasts of the continent," the CEO said.

Though the Keystone project had to pump its brakes, the energy leader believes there are still opportunities to give America its greatest chance at energy independence.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart says the Biden administration is 'asleep at the wheel' when it comes to energy policy and development. video

Biden admin knows it created 'economic boondoggle' by canceling Keystone XL: Dan Eberhart

Canary CEO Dan Eberhart says the Biden administration is 'asleep at the wheel' when it comes to energy policy and development.

"We need more natural gas. We need more crude oil. We need more coal," Poirier said. "We also need more electricity in all different forms. So if you want to make sure that there's energy security as well as sustainability, we're going to need more of everything."

In addition to the climate debate, President Biden’s international trip has been met with brewing tensions at home over a debt ceiling stalemate, forcing the president to cut his visit to the East short.

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS