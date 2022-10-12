Expand / Collapse search
Stuart Varney: Biden's trying to shut down the gig economy

FOX Business' Stuart Varney weighs in on President Biden tightening rules on independent contractors. video

Reacting to the Biden administration's proposed legislation that would re-classify independent "gig" workers and contractors as employees, FOX Business' Stuart Varney slammed the president for beating up a "vibrant" sector of the labor force in his latest "My Take" Wednesday on "Varney & Co."

UBER, LYFT AND DOORDASH REACT TO BIDEN'S GIG WORKER RULE

STUART VARNEY: Why would you want to stop a student from being a part-time driver with Uber? A little income on the side, choose your own hours, drive your own car. What's wrong with that?

Stuart Varney gives his My Take

FOX Business' Stuart Varney says "Biden needs union votes" in his latest "My Take" on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Fox News)

Nothing that I can see, but the president is having none of it. He's tightening the rules on independent contractors, ‘gig’ workers, to use the modern word. They could be barbers, construction workers, freelance writers, home-care workers. There are 20 million of them. They will be re-classified as employees. And that means they'll be able to unionize! That’s what this is all about. Biden is the union president!

It’s like living in a time warp. It’s so yesterday. A geriatric elite just can't keep up with new, flexible, convenient working arrangements, so they bring down the union hammer and disrupt a host of new-style businesses.

This started in California, of all places! The state, famous for its innovation, was the first to go backwards. Two years ago, they disrupted Uber, which ironically, is headquartered in San Francisco!

Think of the politics of this: Biden needs union votes, Governor Newsome depends on union votes, so they bring in the ‘Fair Labor Standards Act’ to beat up a vibrant sector of the labor market. 

Trump opened up the ‘gig economy.’ Biden's trying to close it down.

