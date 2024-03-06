Stuart Varney: Biden's State of the Union will be a test of his stamina

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney reacted to President Biden appearing lost and confused following a White House meeting as his handlers rushed reporters out of the room after the 81-year-old president said, "I better not start the questions. I’ll get in trouble."

STUART VARNEY: When the president appears in public, every word he speaks, and every move he makes is scrutinized.

If anything, the level of scrutiny is getting more intense.

BIDEN MISSPEAKS ON CREATING ‘12,000 JOBS SINCE I TOOK OFFICE’

After Special Counsel Robert Hur reported on Biden's "diminished faculties," the floodgates opened.

The president has provided evidence of his "diminished faculties" on a daily basis.

On Tuesday, President Biden asked his staff for permission to stick around for an economic event at the White House.

BIDEN: "I’m supposed to leave for a meeting with, uhh, meeting with the business roundtable on the telephone. But I’m going to hang around and listen a little bit. So, with your permission, I’d like to stay, and my staff will tell me when the drop-dead hour occurs. They’ll pass me a note. I better not start the questions. I’ll get in trouble."

HANDLERS: Thank you so much, guys. Thank you. (Biden stares blankly in silence)

JOE BIDEN HAS A GAFFE PROBLEM AND IT'S GOING TO HURT HIM: VARNEY

His staff will pass him a note when it's time to leave. A blank stare as his handlers got the reporters out of the room.

That’s not a performance that inspires confidence.

Later, as the Super Tuesday results were coming in, the president did not appear on camera.

He issued a statement, but he stayed away from the public eye.

I suggest that is deliberate. His handlers are in serious "keep him out of trouble mode."

The problem comes tomorrow night when he has to stand before Congress and on live TV to report on the State of the Union.

BIDEN TO DELIVER STATE OF THE UNION SPEECH AT THE LATEST DATE EVER

That will be a severe test of his stamina and that's what everyone is looking at.

He has to convince voters that he can be an effective commander-in-chief for four more years.

I don't think he can do it.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE