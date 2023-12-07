Stuart Varney: Biden is sinking on every front after White House 'revolt'

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the letter White House interns sent to Biden demanding a cease-fire in Gaza, calling the move a "revolt" and another blow to the president's chances for reelection.

STUART VARNEY: The president's very bad week just got worse.

Forty White House interns signed a letter to the president. Here is a quote:

"We heed the voices of the American people and call on the administration to demand a permanent cease-fire. We will never forget how the pleas of the American people have been heard and, thus far, ignored."

That is a revolt from within the White House.

This comes right after a defeat in the Senate.

His attempt to get money for Ukraine and Israel went down to defeat because he wouldn't change his border policy.

That came on the day when a record number of migrants crossed the border – 12,000 in one day.

Hold on, there's more.

A new low for his approval rating. A poll from CNN, no less, showed it dropped to 37%. Plus, he's now firmly linked to Chinese money through Hunter Biden when he was vice president. He's facing impeachment.

Then there's the contrast with his main opponent.

Donald Trump looked sharp at his town hall with Sean Hannity.

He forcefully said on Day 1 he would close the border and drill, drill, drill for oil.

There's no force, no vigor in Biden.

On energy and the border, he's lost.

After a week like this, the Democrats must be, shall we say, alarmed, at the very least.

Biden is sinking on every front and, at 81 years of age, has neither the energy nor the policies to rebound.

