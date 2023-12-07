Expand / Collapse search
Stuart Varney: Biden is sinking on every front after White House 'revolt'

Biden doesn't have the energy or policies to rebound from his 'very bad week,' Varney argues

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney discusses the Israel-Hamas cease-fire demand letter Biden received from White House interns.

Stuart Varney: Biden is sinking on every front after White House revolt

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney discusses the Israel-Hamas cease-fire demand letter Biden received from White House interns.

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the letter White House interns sent to Biden demanding a cease-fire in Gaza, calling the move a "revolt" and another blow to the president's chances for reelection.

STUART VARNEY: The president's very bad week just got worse.

Forty White House interns signed a letter to the president. Here is a quote:

WHITE HOUSE INTERNS DEMAND BIDEN SEEKS ISRAEL-HAMAS CEASE-FIRE IN ANONYMOUS LETTER

"We heed the voices of the American people and call on the administration to demand a permanent cease-fire. We will never forget how the pleas of the American people have been heard and, thus far, ignored." 

Joe Biden Israel Hamas war

US President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein (Getty Images)

That is a revolt from within the White House.

This comes right after a defeat in the Senate

His attempt to get money for Ukraine and Israel went down to defeat because he wouldn't change his border policy. 

BIDEN'S NEW UKRAINE AID WILL FACE ‘TREMENDOUS PUSHBACK’ FROM CONGRESS, GOP LAWMAKER SAYS

That came on the day when a record number of migrants crossed the border – 12,000 in one day. 

Hold on, there's more. 

A new low for his approval rating. A poll from CNN, no less, showed it dropped to 37%. Plus, he's now firmly linked to Chinese money through Hunter Biden when he was vice president. He's facing impeachment. 

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, discusses whether the GOP will hold a formal vote to authorize a Biden impeachment inquiry on Varney & Co.

Hunter Biden was the bag man for family corruption: Rep. Pat Fallon

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, discusses whether the GOP will hold a formal vote to authorize a Biden impeachment inquiry on Varney & Co.

Then there's the contrast with his main opponent. 

Donald Trump looked sharp at his town hall with Sean Hannity. 

He forcefully said on Day 1 he would close the border and drill, drill, drill for oil. 

Panelists Charlie Hurt and Rich Lowry weigh in on the 2024 GOP presidential race on Kudlow.

Does any GOP candidate stand a chance against Trump?

Panelists Charlie Hurt and Rich Lowry weigh in on the 2024 GOP presidential race on Kudlow.

There's no force, no vigor in Biden

On energy and the border, he's lost.

After a week like this, the Democrats must be, shall we say, alarmed, at the very least.

Biden is sinking on every front and, at 81 years of age, has neither the energy nor the policies to rebound.

