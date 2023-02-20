Biden's new Ukraine aid will face 'tremendous pushback' from Congress, GOP lawmaker says: 'We've got to stop'

Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., reacted to President Biden's surprise trip to Ukraine and pledge of $500M more in military aid Monday, telling "Mornings with Maria" the president should focus on taking care of American citizens at home first before spending money abroad.

REP. DAVID KUSTOFF: Kudos to the president for going to Ukraine. I think a lot of people here in U.S. would say you probably should have gone to Ohio and visited with people inflicted by derailment first, but the other surprise is the amount of money that President Biden says the United States is going to commit to Ukraine. We’re all for Ukraine, we support their effort against the Russians as we approach the one-year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine. But the message that I get from constituents across west Tennessee, and I think other members of Congress get, is we need to stop the spending.

We’ve got to slow down the spending, we need to take care of people at home first before we look to take care of people across the world. So there is going to be tremendous pushback both I think from the House and from the Senate about additional expenditures for the Ukrainian effort. The president is really going to have to come in strong and explain the need, and the necessity because the message that I get from people here is we’ve got to stop.