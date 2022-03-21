Stuart Varney: Biden's on the world stage and he must lead

Ahead of the president's meeting with European leaders this week, FOX Business host Stuart Varney, in his latest "My Take," Monday, stressed that Biden cannot "back down" as Russia continues its assault against Ukraine.



RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

STUART VARNEY: Thursday, President Biden meets European leaders in Belgium. Friday, he flies to Poland, NATO's front line. Our president is flying to Europe in the middle of a European war. He has to show the world he's a strong leader.



It won't be like President Trump's NATO trip. When he went over there in 2018, he blasted the Europeans for relying on America for defense. He demanded they spend more. And he really went to town on Germany for relying on Russia for so much of their energy. At a working breakfast on day one of his visit, he said, "Germany is totally controlled by Russia." No wonder Trump and Angela Merkel did not get along!



But Trump was right! Europe needed to be shaken up. And Putin shook 'em up.



Now, Biden has to go over there to shore up the NATO alliance that Trump tried to re-vitalize.



He must shore up the sanctions already imposed on Russia, and maybe extend them. And, above all, he must support Ukraine and its President Zelenskyy, politically and militarily.



He can't back down, can't appease. He's on the world stage, and he must lead…



CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS