Stuart Varney: Biden is using the 'machinery of government' to beat Trump

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the indictments against Trump by multiple government agencies, arguing the "vicious politics" being used against the former president are not seen as "fair or legitimate" and threaten our constitutional republic.

STUART VARNEY: At an Alabama fundraiser this week Donald Trump said he "needs one more indictment to close out this election."

It was a joke, but he made a good point. As the indictments spill out, his support has grown.

He is crushing his GOP rivals and in that now famous New York Times/Siena Poll, he's tied with Biden. 43% to 43%.

All of this, just as the indictments hit.

I think there is a strong belief that Trump is not being treated fairly and has not been treated fairly in the past.

Russia, Russia, Russia. Impeachment over a phone call.

Those are examples of viscous politics, based on pure Trump hatred, and it continues.

New York's radical D.A. Alvin Bragg indicted him on the flimsiest of grounds.

He bent the law every which way to bring charges. Only the Trump haters thought that was fair.

On the day after President Biden was caught in a lie about Hunter's business dealings, prosecutor Jack Smith laid criminal charges on him about the 2020 election.

The timing is suspect. As Trump's lawyer said, this "reeks of election interference."

There is the silencing of IRS agents pursuing Biden's corrupt family financing. How convenient.

The Department of Justice roadblocks investigations that get close to Biden.

There's a pattern here. Use the machinery of government, use the courts, use anything you've got to beat the Trump challenge.

It only works if it's seen to be fair and legitimate.

It's not seen as fair and legitimate by a growing number of people and that is a real threat to our constitutional republic.

