LARRY KUDLOW: Trump indictment is a distraction from the Biden crime family

Former President Donald Trump went to the courthouse today in Washington, D.C., but I think the wrong man is being arraigned. Sorry to give offense to those who may virulently disagree. As always, I respect your views, but, in my book, the Trump indictment by the Joe Biden-Merrick Garland-Jack Smith Justice Department is a complete travesty.

Totally political. Completely weaponized. Biden would love to see Trump in jail so he doesn't have to run against him. They couldn't bring an insurrection charge, so instead they settled for an illegal gobbledygook of obstruction and conspiracy. What did Trump do that was so awful?

He used his First Amendment freedoms to declare that he believes he won the 2020 election. Folks out there may agree with him or disagree with him. He may be right or wrong, but in this great country of ours, if you say something and you're wrong, you don't get prosecuted or go to jail.

In other words, like the rest of us, the former president has a First Amendment free-speech right to be wrong and, by the way, there's quite a few other less distinguished political leaders who have disputed elections – without being busted by the cops. Take a listen:

HILLARY CLINTON//OCTOBER 2, 2019: "I do think he knows that he's an illegitimate president."

HAKEEM JEFFRIES//MARCH 26, 2019: "17 different intelligence agencies concluded that Russia interfered with the election and attacked our democracy."

JIMMY CARTER// JUNE 28, 2019: "Trump didn't actually win the election in 2016. He lost the election and he was put into office because the Russians interfered."

JOHN LEWIS//JANUARY 14, 2017: "I don't see this president-elect as a legitimate president."

JERRY NADLER//JANUARY 16, 2017: "The election was tainted. The election was tainted by the Russians putting their thumbs on the scale."

Nobody indicted them for disputing the outcome of the 2016 election and, by the way, lots of Democrats disputed the outcome of the 2000 election. Remember that?

That's why I think the Trump indictment is a complete and total outrage and not just an outrage – but a diversion to distract us from the Biden crime family's alleged corruption and extortion because, at the very same time, evidence is mounting – criminal evidence – that President Biden's "I knew nothing" and the "laptop is malarkey" narrative is unraveling on a daily basis and his presidency with it.

The Washington Post has given Biden four Pinocchios with the headline: "Biden said his son earned no money from China. His son says otherwise." That's just the beginning. A trail of suspicious activity bank reports leading to phony LLCs throughout the entire Biden clan is being traced to Mr. Biden's vice presidency and who knows about today.

His constant refrain that he never talked business with his son Hunter – which then he changed to he was never "involved" in Hunter's business – has been completely destroyed. Bad enough that senior IRS whistleblowers have shot holes through the Biden blarney. Bad enough that a hidden immunity deal was blown up by a Wilmington, Delaware judge.

Bad enough that after constant obstruction, FBI 1023 reports resurfaced showing a trusted confidential informant charging missing audio tapes and Joe Biden coercion of a Ukrainian oil company to the tune of $10 million. Then comes the most recent travesty, where Hunter Biden's former BFF Devon Archer decides to come clean and talk explicitly about Joe Biden's very deep involvement in son Hunter's business with the Chinese, Russians, Ukrainians and who knows what.

"Access to the big guy was the key," according to Mr. Archer. There was not one, but two dinner meetings at the Cafe Milano restaurant, a personal letter from the Veep to Archer welcoming him into the family business, dozens of speakerphone calls with international crooks.

The Hunter Biden-Devon Archer companies raked in tens of millions of dollars. What was the product? Access, said Mr. Archer, the pinnacle of power, the Papa Biden "brand."

Oh, wait a second, it was strategic advisory services -- got that? We have another word for that, don't we? I believe it's called influence peddling. Pay-for-play with foreign nationals.

Mr. Archer at least had the circumspection to realize that this high-flying game is running too close to the sun and, like the Greek mythology of Icarus, flying with wax wings too close to the sun, Mr. Archer and frankly the entire father-son Biden scam is melting down.

In retrospect, the forthcoming Devon Archer admits it was an "abuse of soft power." All this is devastating to the Biden family enterprise and their defense. There are dots left to be connected and you can bet that Jamie Comer and Jim Jordan and others will be working hard to connect them. These are allegations, to be sure, but there's a lot of hard evidence that has already been uncovered.

If it proves out, it will be the worst political scandal in American history. Perhaps I'm getting ahead of the game, but I still think the wrong guy was arraigned today.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the August 3, 2023, edition of "Kudlow."