Biden's policies teeing up 'worst recession' America has faced, former energy secretary warns

Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry joined "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, arguing if the Biden administration doesn’t "understand" that fossil fuels will keep the economy going, the U.S. may face the "worst recession" it's ever seen.

RICK PERRY: The mainstream media needs to do more of that, actually talking about the truth that Americans need to hear, because we're certainly not getting it from the White House… this administration is going to obfuscate. They're going to sidestep. They're going to…keep from standing up and saying… ’We were wrong. We were just flat wrong. We shouldn't have shut down the XL Pipeline. We should have kept these leases open. We should have kept allowing for the offshore drilling of oil.’

If we don't understand that fossil fuels are going to play a major role in not only keeping America and our allies safe, but the economy of America going, we're going to be into the worst recession that this country may have ever faced before. That…is what Americans have to look for and recognize the truth when they see it.

