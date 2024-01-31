Stuart Varney: Biden will likely lose 2024 election over the border crisis

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney roasted Biden for his failure to secure the southern border, arguing the president's refusal to accept responsibility for the flood of illegal migrants entering the U.S. will likely cost him the 2024 presidential election.

STUART VARNEY: The numbers from the border tell a story of monumental failure.

But President Biden takes no responsibility.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ADMITS BORDER ISN'T SECURE AFTER CLAIMING IMMIGRATION WAS NOT A CRISIS

In 2020, the last full year of the Trump administration, 458,000 migrants came into our country.

In 2023, with Biden as president for three years, that number reached 2.5 million.

In the last three months, activity has picked up even more. 785,000 came in.

That's an average of 8,600 a day.

BIDEN CLAIMS 'I'VE DONE ALL I CAN DO' TO SECURE THE BORDER

Here is the president's response:

"I've done all I can do. Give me the power. I asked them the very day I got into the office. Give me the border patrol. Give me the judges. Give me the people who can stop this."

I would suggest the president has done everything he can to speed up and increase the flow.

He wants millions of illegals. He invited them in. He thought he was importing future Democratic voters.

All across the country, you can see the impact of mass, illegal migration. Voters surely don't like it.

In Times Square, two police officers were beaten by a migrant mob.

NYPD OFFICERS ATTACKED NEAR TIMES SQUARE BY MIGRANTS LATER FREED WITHOUT BAIL

Four suspects were arrested and released without bail. They are back on the streets.

Does anyone believe that Biden is going to get a grip on the border? No way.

The more likely a Trump win, the more migrants the cartels will push through the border.

Get in while you can. Another surge is coming.

Biden thought migration was a winning issue last time around.

This time, it will likely lose him the election.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE