FOX BUSINESS
Published

Stuart Varney: Biden is determined to stop another big US energy project

Beating up the nat gas industry makes Biden popular with the greens, but not with voters, Varney argues

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues Biden is delaying a massive Louisiana natural gas project to appease the climate crowd. video

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney criticized Biden for intervening in a $10 billion Louisiana natural gas initiative that would boost America's standing as the world's largest exporter of low-carbon natural gas.

STUART VARNEY: Once again, the president is messing with America's energy industry

Louisiana wants to build a big natural gas export terminal. 

BIDEN REPORTEDLY JAMS BREAKS ON MASSIVE ENERGY PROJECTS OVER CLIMATE IMPACTS

It's a $10 billion project that would enhance America's position as the world's largest exporter of low-carbon natural gas.

President Biden at climate change conference

US President Joe Biden at the World Leaders Summit of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 2, 2021.  (Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Biden and the greens are determined to stop it. 

At the last minute, the New York Times reports, the project has to be checked for its climate impact.  

Biden is punting. The climate check will delay everything, probably until after the election. 

BIDEN SNOOPES AROUND BIG BANKS TO ASSESS CLIMATE RISK PLANS FOR INVESTMENTS AND LOANS

Then he'll declare the project doesn't pass climate muster, and it will be canceled. 

That would probably mean the end of any other natural gas export terminals. 

Imagine that. 

The world can't benefit from the least polluting fossil fuels because the greens can't accept any fossil fuels.

The New York Times headline, "Biden Officials Poised to Delay Big Gas Project," the writer wants a delay. 

In the Washington Post, Ben Jealous, the executive director of the Sierra Club, asks if Biden will stand up to big oil.

BIDEN TO UNVEIL ADDITIONAL $600 MILLION IN CLIMATE SPENDING

He wants the cancellation of natural gas projects. 

A little history. America invented fracking. That's a way to extract nat gas from shale, deep underground. 

Fracking produced a bonanza of homegrown gas that allowed us to reduce our carbon emissions more than any other industrial country. 

Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette discusses Bidens fracking plan on The Brian Kilmeade Show video

Bidens fracking plan would move the US back to dependence on Middle East: Brouillette

Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette discusses Bidens fracking plan on The Brian Kilmeade Show

But the greens don't want us to help anyone else. 

If it means using any fossil fuel, they're against it.

Energy is an election issue. Trump says on day one he will drill, baby, drill.

BIDEN CLIMATE REGULATION COULD TANK NEARLY MILLION JOBS, TANK ECONOMIC ACTIVITY BY BILLION: STUDY

President Biden had serious trouble with voters when he ended America's energy independence.

Beating up the natural gas industry may make him popular with the greens, but not with the rest of us.

I like my gas stove.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE