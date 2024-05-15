Expand / Collapse search
Stuart Varney: Biden is determined to keep reality out and delusion in

Biden's approval rating is lower than any president in an election year, except for Jimmy Carter, Varney says

‘Varney & Co.’ host Stuart Varney argues President Biden is in a political mess because he refuses to face reality. video

During his "My Take" on Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney argued President Biden is ignoring bad news and "defying reality" as his job approval rating sinks, inflation remains a problem and his cognitive issues force him to stick with his "basement strategy."

STUART VARNEY: The president's team seems determined to ignore reality. 

They've circled the wagons to keep reality out and delusion in. 

WH BLAMES PANDEMIC, RUSSIA WAR ON BIDEN'S DISMAL SWING STATE POLL NUMBERS

This week, the polls have been bad news. 

President Joe Biden China Tariffs

President Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. (Photographer: Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Times poll showed Trump beating the president in five of six battleground states. 

Poll after poll shows Trump winning on key issues. Biden's approval rating is down to 38%. 

That's lower than any other president in an election year, except for Jimmy Carter, and he went on to lose in a landslide.

NEW POLL REVEALS VOTERS PREFER TRUMP ON THESE KEY ISSUES

That's reality, but the Biden team is having none of it.

At the White House, Karine Jean-Pierre said the president's low standing is the result of all the crises he walked into when he took office.

The president himself told CNN that the polls were just wrong. That is defying reality.

Then there's this. Biden again said that inflation was raging at 9% when he took office. 

It was actually 1.4%, but he repeated the factual error. Why? Did his aides not tell him his mistake? 

Did he not listen? Did he forget? Or is he just repeating it over and over in the hope that eventually some voters will believe it?

BIDEN CLAIMS INFLATION WAS 9% WHEN HE TOOK OFFICE — IT WAS 1.4%

At the heart of the problem is the president's declining cognitive ability. 

He is forgetful. He loses his train of thought. 

He just doesn't have the intellectual energy to take reporters' questions, so he has to stay with the basement strategy, which gives the impression that he's out of touch. 

He doesn't face reality, he denies it, and that's why he's in such a political mess.

