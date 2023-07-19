Stuart Varney: Biden believes taxpayers 'owe' students who borrow money

During his "My Take," Wednesday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney criticized Biden for his new student loan forgiveness plan, arguing the president's $475 billion "giveaway" is more than just vote buying operation, it's an attempt to push America down the entitlement road.

STUART VARNEY: The president has a new $475 billion student loan giveaway.

In case you didn't know it, students are "owed" this relief. Yes, that's right, Karine Jean-Pierre used that word.

BIDEN'S LATEST STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS PLAN WOULD COST TAXPAYERS $475B, ANALYSIS SAYS

She says we taxpayers "owe" those who borrow money from us.

That's nonsense. This is the world turned upside down. Where does it end? Do you have to pay your rent?

There are demands across the country for rent relief. You landlords can get lost.

STUDENT LOANS: MORE THAN HALF OF BORROWERS SAY THEY MAY MISS A PAYMENT

How about your mortgage? Same story. If you get the Democrats on your side, you can walk away from all kinds of responsibilities.

We are establishing an entitlement mentality.

There are so many voices these days claiming a right to housing, food, medical care, and a cell phone. Whatever.

If you need it, the left says you deserve it. Indeed, you are "owed" it.

STUDENT LOAN BORROWERS NOT READY TO RESUME PAYMENTS, UNAWARE OF OPTIONS: SURVEY

This is more than just vote-buying. It's an attempt to shift America further down the entitlement road.

Instead of working your way up by virtue of merit. You now demand help without effort.

You exist. So pay me and I'll vote for you. That's the direction Biden is taking us and it's not good.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE