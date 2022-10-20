Dems unveil ‘Dark Brandon' student loan ad ahead of midterms: 'Cringe'

A Democratic political group unveiled a new ad seeking to pump young voters by highlighting President Biden's student debt forgiveness program, but audiences are mocking it.

The group, Build Back Together, is using the ad in a "six-figure" campaign. It kicks off with a clip of MSNBC host Shepard Smith stating that the White House is "kicking off its efforts to forgive student loan debt." The screen then appears to glitch, with Smith repeating the word "debt" over and over before a beat kicks in and memes start spraying across the scene.

"NEW AD: Dark Brandon strikes again!" read a tweet from the organization announcing the ad.

"Biden just delivered historic student debt relief, putting [bag of cash emoji] back in the pockets of borrowers across the country and completely erasing student debt for 1 in 4 Black borrowers and nearly half of Latino borrowers," they wrote.

REPUBLICANS SAY DEMOCRATS WILL ‘PAY THE PRICE’ IN MIDTERMS FOR PASSING MASSIVE SPENDING BILL

The clip shows Biden with laser beam eyes before flashing "StudentAid.Gov" on the screen.

"Millions of Americans making less than $125,000 a year will be able to get much-needed relief through this simple online form, which takes less than five minutes to fill out," Building Back Together Executive Director Danielle Melfi said in a statement.

"This is a game changer for so many young Americans, who will now have more money in their pockets to start a family, open a business, or buy a house. This campaign celebrates this win for working families and thanks the president for his commitment to getting it done," she added.

Internet audiences quickly mocked the 30-second clip, however.

Journalist Dave Weigel said of the ad: "Feel the cringe, let it wash over you."

"I'll take boomer rapping grandma ads over whatever this is," wrote Town Hall's Kevin McMahon.

"[That face when] your consultants' brains have been marinating in internet so long they have no idea who they're even talking to," wrote political commentator Liam Donovan.

EXHAUSTED BERNIE SANDERS ‘MORE IRRITABLE THAN USUAL’ AFTER PROPOSALS KEEP DYING WITH VIRTUALLY NO SUPPORT

The ad is yet another attempt by Democrats to reframe Biden as "Dark Brandon" in early August. The name was a play off of the "Let's Go Brandon" trend mocking the president.

Members of Biden's own administration have shared images of him with red laser beams shooting out of his eyes to make the president seem "edgy."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Your malarkey has been going on for long enough, kiddo," reads one such meme tweeted by White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates.