Varney: Biden bails on Super Bowl interview, Trump offers 'ratings gold'

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." Stuart Varney reacted to Biden skipping the traditional Super Bowl interview for the second year in a row, arguing the president is pursuing another "basement strategy" to stay out of the national spotlight.

STUART VARNEY: President Biden will not do the traditional Super Bowl interview.

He says he wants America to forget politics and just enjoy the game.

More likely, his handlers are scared of what he might say.

Trump says he would love to do the Super Bowl interview. He says it would be, "ratings gold."

How about a presidential election debate?

Trump says he's ready right now. Would Biden do it? He gave a vague answer.

Again, his handlers will surely move heaven and earth to avoid a head-to-head match-up.

More and more, Trump looks like a president in waiting. He looks and talks like a president.

He jets around the country on a plane his aides call "Trump Force One."

He showed it off to Brian Kilmeade. It looks like Air Force One.

His aides don't refer to former President Trump. He is the 45th President Donald J. Trump.

His Secret Service motorcade has been turned into a presidential-looking photo op.

It looks like the trappings of a sitting president. Yet again, the contrast is so apparent.

Biden can't debate. He answers questions when background noise obscures his answers.

He's pursuing a basement strategy even more extreme than in 2020 when he had COVID as an excuse to stay out of sight.

There are constant gaffes and slurred words. His mind wonders.

Biden is the president. He doesn't always look like one, and he doesn't always act like one.

But Trump does.

