Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions

Stuart Varney: 'Axis of evil' is challenging America's superpower status

Russia, China, and Iran are ready to take advantage of America's debt constraints, Varney argues

Stuart Varney: Axis of evil is challenging Americas superpower status

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues Russia, China, and Iran are testing our nations military dominance and diplomatic power.

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney explained how the United States military dominance is being challenged by Russia, China, and Iran, arguing America is a superpower "drowning in debt" and our enemies are poised to seize on the moment.

STUART VARNEY: At this moment, America is the lone superpower. 

That status is being challenged. We are stretched really thin.

BIDEN ADMIN URGES MAJOR FUNDING INCREASE FOR AID TO UKRAINE, ISRAEL AND GAZE CIVILIANS

For example, our military remains by far the most powerful in the world, able to bring enormous firepower to the Mideast on short notice. 

Joe Biden Israel Hamas war

US President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein (Getty Images)

But what happens if China takes advantage and moves against Taiwan? 

We are sending two "Iron Dome" missile defense systems to Israel. 

Do we have any left? We are sending ammunition and weapons to Ukraine. Our stockpiles are running low. 

US SENDS UKRAINE MORE THAN 1 MILLION ROUNDS OF AMMUNITION SEIZED FROM IRAN

Our military dominance is being challenged. So is our diplomatic power. 

That is our ability to make things happen using diplomacy rather than guns. 

Our diplomacy with Iran failed miserably. 

Iran is the strategic enemy in the Middle East: Gen. Jack Keane

Trying to bring back the nuke deal, Biden bent over backward to appease the Mullahs. 

They laughed at us, took the money, and built rockets to attack Israel and American soldiers. 

You're not a superpower if you fail to intimidate a near-bankrupt Islamic dictatorship. 

What about our economic power

BIDEN IN ISRAEL: PRESIDENT'S BIGGEST NATIONAL SECURITY TEST IS ONE HE CAN'T FAIL

We still have the largest economy in the world, and it's growing faster than any other industrial country. 

But our future policy will be constrained by our debt. 

The president wants over $100 billion worth of aid to Ukraine and Israel, and he's reportedly preparing new spending to meet domestic crises. 

Xi Jinping Putin

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping pose during a meeting. (Alexei Druzhinin\TASS via Getty Images / Getty Images)

There will be opposition because this superpower is drowning in debt.

Make no mistake: our enemies are seizing the moment. 

The axis of evil - Russia, China, and Iran - is challenging our superpower status. We are stretched really thin.

