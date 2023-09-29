House passes spending bills to fund federal agencies, provide aid to Ukraine as government shutdown looms

The House of Representatives passed multiple appropriations bills Thursday night to fund the State Department, the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security through fiscal year 2024 as lawmakers work to avert a government shutdown.

The bill to fund the State Department and foreign operations passed by a 216 to 212 vote. Only two Republicans voted against the measure — Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania.

Provisions in the annual spending bill to provide $300 million to Ukraine as its war against Russia continues faced opposition from some Republican House members. Greene called the bill a "blank check" for President Biden to "fund his proxy war in Ukraine," according to the New York Post.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., removed the Ukraine funding from the Defense spending bill Wednesday night to gain more support from the members of his party who take issue with additional funding for the eastern European nation.

The Pentagon bill without the aid for Ukraine aid passed the House 218 to 210, with Republican Reps. Tim Burchett of Tennessee and Ken Buck of Colorado voting against the legislation while Democrat Reps. Jared Golden of Maine and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington joining the rest of the Republicans to pass the measure.

A separate bill to provide the $300 million in aid to Ukraine passed in a 311 to 117 vote, with more than 100 Republicans joining House Democrats to advance the legislation.

The Homeland Security legislation passed 220 to 208 and includes more than $2 billion for the construction of a wall at the Southern Border amid an influx of migrants attempting to enter the U.S. through Mexico. Golden and Gluesenkamp Perez were again the only Democrats joining Republicans to pass the bill.

The House passing the bills on Thursday marks the first time since July that the House has sent appropriations measures to the Senate, but the passage of the legislation will not prevent the government shutdown as the deadline to fund the government is just days away.

The lower chamber is expected to hold a vote Friday on a continuing resolution to fund the government for an additional 30 days. The Senate is also considering its own measure that would keep the government open through November 17.

Lawmakers in the House and Senate are attempting to pass 12 appropriations bills by Jan. 1, 2024, to avoid a 1% across-the-board cut in federal spending.

And while the House was able to pass multiple bills on Thursday, it failed to pass the annual agriculture spending bill in a 191 to 237 vote in which 27 Republicans joined Democrats in opposing it. Republicans opposing the bill expressed concerns with provisions that would ban abortion pills from being sold through the mail and in retail pharmacies and cut programs supporting farmers.