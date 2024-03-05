Stuart Varney: AOC is getting a taste of what Democrats have been dishing out for decades

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney reacted to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez being harassed by pro-Palestinian protesters, arguing the New York congresswoman got a taste of her own medicine for making her hypocrisy glaringly obvious.

STUART VARNEY: Forgive me for being gleeful.

I don't like to see politicians harassed in the street, but I can't help but enjoy this.

PROTESTER: "You refuse to call it a genocide in front of everybody."

AOC: "I need you to understand that this is not okay."

PROTESTER: "It's not only that there's a genocide happening, and you're not actively against it."

AOC: "You're going to cut it, and you're going to cut this so that is completely out of context. I already said that it was, and you all are just going to pretend that it wasn't over and over again. It's F'd up man. You're not helping these people. You're not helping them."

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is upset at being harassed in the street, fair enough.

But isn't she just getting a taste of the medicine the left has been dishing out for decades?

The hypocrisy is obvious. Look at this tweet from 2020.

"The whole point of protesting is to make people feel uncomfortable."

The Tweet goes on, "To folks who complain that protest makes others uncomfortable, that’s the point."

Let’s explore the hypocrisy theme.

Remember when AOC appeared at the border when Trump was president?

Dressed all in white and crying about the children?

Where is she now when Biden has lost track of 90,000 children, and her city, New York, sees migrant children begging on the subways? Not a peep.

AOC is the author of the Green New Deal.

I guess she approves of climate protesters getting in the face of any politician who disagrees.

She says nothing about that, or the endless interruptions of congressional hearings, or the defacing of artwork.

Which brings us to the Hamas supporters who harassed her and her fiancé.

As she says, protest "makes people feel uncomfortable. That’s the point."

She's the one getting the point now.

