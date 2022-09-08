Expand / Collapse search
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Stuart Varney: AOC takes 'victimology' to new highs

AOC tells GQ Magazine 'so many' Americans 'hate women of color'

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney addressed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's conversation with GQ Magazine, arguing the progressive congresswoman takes ‘victimology to new highs’ as the publication brands her as "the political voice of a generation."

STUART VARNEY: This is the cover of the latest issue of GQ Magazine.

"Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: A conversation about masculinity, power and politics in post-Roe America."

In this "conversation," the 32-year-old New York Democrat takes victimology to new highs. 

Ocasio-Cortez is the ultimate victim.

Grievance is the basis of her politics.

AOC MISSES DEADLINE TO FILE CONGRESSIONAL FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE

She tells GQ it’s unlikely she could be elected president because so many people in America "hate women." 

"And they hate women of color," she added, to extend her victim credentials.

Stuart Varney on AOC conversation with GQ

FOX Business' Stuart Varney on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's 'victim' mentality. (Fox News)

She says there was "open hostility" from Democrats right from her first day in Congress. 

"I've experienced a lot of "targeting diminishment" from my party!"

She says being in Congress is tough when the GOP is "trying to kill you."

She's dramatic: doesn't like to answer questions about the future because she doesn't know if she'll be alive through September.

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DISCUSSES THE PRESIDENCY WITH GQ, SAYS 'SO MANY PEOPLE IN THIS COUNTRY HATE WOMEN'

From, soup to nuts, it is victimology writ large!

Ocasio-Cortez is a socialist, and socialists thrive on victimology

It’s why they never seem happy. They always want what you've got. But they don't want to work for it. 

They just want the political power that lets them take it off you!

GQ Magazine says Ocasio-Cortez is "the political voice of a generation."

I hope they're wrong!

