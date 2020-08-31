Stephen Moore on being confronted by protesters at White House after RNC: 'Blue lives do matter'

Freedomworks economist Stephen Moore on Monday described his experience being verbally assaulted by a group of people at a Black Lives Matter rally after leaving the Republican National Convention event at the White House.

“I left a little bit early from the president’s speech because I had to do a bunch of media, including Fox, the next morning," Moore told FOX Business' Stuart Varney Monday. "So I beat the crowd out and as I exited the White House, the security person opened the gate for me and said ‘Hey, be careful out there and I was kind of taken aback by that. I didn’t quote what he had meant because we were inside of the White House grounds and I hadn’t realized that there were these protests going on."

Moore said after he had gotten out of the area of the White House three to four blocks away, he accidentally walked into a Black Lives Matter rally.

“I didn’t even realize what I was getting into,” Moore said.

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., on Sunday called for a Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into the funding of recent violent protests that have sprung up across the country, echoing statements made by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who was recently attacked while with his wife during the Republican National Convention.

"The Justice Department needs to open an investigation into who is funding these violent riots," Buck tweeted.

Buck had first addressed the issue after Paul and his wife Kelley were accosted while returning from the RNC, on the way back to their hotel.

"If the Tea Party threatened a Democratic senator and assaulted police officers like this, it would be leading CNN," the Colorado Republican wrote on Friday. "Every conservative politician would be asked to condemn it. Where is the outrage?"

Moore said that a couple of people who looked White and "young people in their 20s and 30s" at that Black Lives Matter rally recognized him. However, Moore noted that he was not physically assaulted.

“They came up to me in a very menacing way,” Moore said, adding that he was also spat on.

“I was afraid," he explained. "They kind of surrounded me and shouted ‘you f---pig kind of thing and they had a kind of deranged look on their face… a police officer who was down the street about a block away came and escorted me out of there.”

Moore went on to say that he believes that "blue lives do matter."

Fox News' Nick Givas contributed to this report.

