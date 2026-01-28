Expand / Collapse search
Fast Food
Published

Steak 'n Shake pledges $1K contributions to Trump Accounts for employees' children

Fast-food chain backs Trump Accounts initiative supporting newborns born between 2025 and 2028

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced Trump Accounts, an investment program for children born in the U.S. between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028. video

Trump announces new program to give children 'fair shot' at the American dream

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced Trump Accounts, an investment program for children born in the U.S. between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028.

Steak ’n Shake announced Wednesday that it will contribute $1,000 to "Trump Accounts" for the children of its employees.

The Indianapolis-based fast-food chain is the latest company to support the Trump administration’s new investment initiative for newborns. In a post on X, Steak ’n Shake described the program as a way to ensure "the next generation of Americans participate from birth in our free-market, wealth-building economy."

"Steak 'n Shake pledges to support our employees' children with a $1,000 match to [Trump Accounts] for every child born between 2025 and 2028," the company wrote. "Steak 'n Shake has benefited from our country's prosperity, and we are committed to giving back to our communities and our country."

BANK OF AMERICA TO MATCH $1,000 GOVERNMENT DEPOSITS FOR TRUMP ACCOUNTS

steak-n-shake-exterior

A Steak 'n Shake location is pictured here. (iStock)

A company spokesperson told FOX Business the move reflects, in part, the personal philosophy of Chairman Sardar Biglari.

"Our chairman, Sardar Biglari, has lived the American dream," the spokesperson said. "He started with $15,000 and went on to build Biglari Holdings, the enterprise that now owns Steak 'n Shake and other companies."

The spokesperson added that Biglari has long focused on creating opportunities for franchisees based on merit and is now extending that vision to employees’ families.

HOW TO KNOW IF YOUR CHILD QUALIFIES FOR A TRUMP ACCOUNT: "A FINANCIAL STAKE IN THE FUTURE"

donald-trump

President Donald Trump speaks during the Trump Accounts Launch Summit in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 28, 2026. (Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"He has given franchisees the ability to live the American dream, as they are chosen for their talent alone," the spokesperson said. "And now he is proudly supporting the children of our employees."

"Perhaps they will have the seed capital to build their own businesses one day, if they so choose," he added.

President Trump launched the Trump Accounts initiative on Wednesday and encouraged U.S. companies to contribute to employees' family accounts, according to Reuters.

Created under Trump’s "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," the program provides a $1,000 federally funded investment account to every U.S. citizen born between 2025 and 2028. The U.S. Treasury estimates roughly 25 million families will qualify, Reuters reported.

BESSENT TEASES ‘BIG ANNOUNCEMENTS’ AS TRUMP ACCOUNTS REACH 500,000 SIGNUPS

Scott Bessent and Nicki Minaj stand listening as Donald Trump speaks at a podium during an event.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, left, and rapper and singer-songwriter Nicki Minaj listen as President Donald Trump delivers remarks on Trump Accounts in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 28. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. Treasury estimates roughly 25 million families will be eligible.

Several major companies have already signaled support. Both JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America have released statements saying they will match the U.S. government’s contribution to the new accounts for eligible employees.

Rapper Nicki Minaj also intends to contribute as much as $300,000 to help fund Trump Accounts for her fans, according to reports.

Shares of Biglari Holdings are up more than 14% year to date.

FOX Business' Madison Colombo contributed to this report.