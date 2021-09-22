Mark McCloskey, St. Louis lawyer who defended home from BLM, says potential license suspension ‘insane'

Mark McCloskey and his wife Patricia could have their law licenses suspended after the couple was shown waiving their guns at Black Lives Matter protestors on their St. Louis property in the summer of 2020.

"What we did was we stood out there and defended ourselves, exercising our Second Amendment rights. Nobody got shot. Not a shot got fired," Mark McCloskey told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo Wednesday.

The practicing attorneys pleaded guilty in connection with the incident involving BLM protestors and were pardoned by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson in July.

"Everybody from the president of the United States, Donald Trump, our governor, Mike Parson, our Attorney General, Eric Schmidt, not to mention the hundreds of thousands of ordinary citizens, all said that not only didn’t we do anything wrong, they were proud of us," McCloskey said.

Despite the praise the St. Louis couple received, Missouri’s Supreme Court Chief Disciplinary Officer Alan Pratzel filed a motion to have Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s licenses suspended, arguing the couple’s crimes showed "indifference to public safety" and "moral turpitude."

The embattled lawyer continues to defend their behavior, telling Bartiromo that the chief disciplinary officer’s efforts to suspend their license is from a "totally upside-down world."

"I mean, to say that we engaged in moral turpitude when all we did was defend ourselves is totally insane," he added.

McCloskey also pointed out that the procedure Pratzel’s proceeding under doesn’t give the couple "an opportunity for an evidentiary hearing for this kind of summary proceeding."

The St. Louis lawyer also took aim at the Missouri Bar Association claiming it’s taking part in "woke brainwashing" after "requiring trainings" in implicit, explicit bias and diversity, inclusion and cultural competency.

However, the fight between the McCloskey’s and Missouri Bar Association has "fired up" the St. Louis lawyer’s base as he plans to run for the U.S. Senate in his state.

"I mean, it is one more example of how cancel culture has an effect on the right that they maybe didn’t anticipate. People are outraged. People are up in arms. People are more fired up. Our campaign is going great," McCloskey told the "Mornings with Maria" host.

