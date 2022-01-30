Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Spice company that called Republicans racist begs for gift card purchases after losing customers

The spice company has reportedly lost more than 40,000 subscribers after the CEO's politically charged email

A Wisconsin-based spice company that made headlines earlier this month when its CEO sent an email to customers accusing Republicans of racism is now asking people to buy gift cards after hemorrhaging tens of thousands of customers.

Earlier this month, Penzeys Spices CEO Bill Penzey renamed the extended Martin Luther King, Jr. Day weekend to be "Republicans are racist weekend" in a newsletter to customers. In the letter, he said his aim was to anger Republicans in honor of the late civil rights icon.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. speaking before crowd of 25,000 Selma To Montgomery, Alabama civil rights marchers, in front of Montgomery, Alabama state capital building. On March 25, 1965, in Montgomery, Alabama. (Stephen F. Somerstein/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

"Remember how Republicans, going against a mountain of evidence to the contrary, once again lied and said BLM wasn’t a peaceful movement but instead terrorists inciting violence throughout the country and then raced out to buy a crapload of guns because maybe they were finally going to get their chance to shoot a Black person? What a bunch of racists," the email said.

Penzey also claimed that the Republican Party "does everything it can to make it harder for Black people to vote."

PENZEYS SPICES CEO DECLARES MLK WEEKEND ‘REPUBLICANS ARE RACIST WEEKEND’

Since sending his controversial email, Penzey sent out another missive Friday asking for gift card purchases and admitting that his company had since lost 40,005 subscribers, which is approximately 3% of their base, according to 1130 WISN.

Penzeys Spices

Leah Madan Bowes, 28, of Denver, and her father Michael Madan leave Penzeys Spices at 1219 Pearl St. on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Jeremy Papasso/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

"After starting the year with All Republicans are Republicans and following up with Republicans are Racists we’ve set a nice little Boycott Penzeys! surge in motion," Penzey wrote. "It certainly wasn’t unexpected, but if it’s within your means, you picking up a small stack of Gift Cards would help."

PENZEYS SPICES CEO CALLS REPUBLICAN VOTERS ‘#1 THREAT TO THIS COUNTRY’ IN JAN. 6 PROMOTIONAL EMAIL

Despite the fact that his politically-charged email reportedly brought in 30,000 new subscribers, Penzey conceded that "we are still down about 10,000. Please help."

Penzeys

Jennifer King employee at Penzeys, Ltd. a spice and seasonings shop on Grand Ave. in St. Paul, Minnesota, spruces up the shelves. (Photo By RITA REED/Star Tribune via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

"If you can’t even begin to fathom how to 'compromise' with January 6th, or the Republican vaccine lies needlessly killing 10,000 Americans every week, if you have no desire to become half-way racist, and if their intent to destroy our climate for one thousand years to come doesn’t have you asking: 'What if we just destroyed it for five-hundred years instead?' we would be better off with you on this Voice Of Cooking email list," he wrote.

Penzeys Spices did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

FOX Business' Breck Dumas contributed to this report.