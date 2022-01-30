Spice company that called Republicans racist begs for gift card purchases after losing customers

A Wisconsin-based spice company that made headlines earlier this month when its CEO sent an email to customers accusing Republicans of racism is now asking people to buy gift cards after hemorrhaging tens of thousands of customers.

Earlier this month, Penzeys Spices CEO Bill Penzey renamed the extended Martin Luther King, Jr. Day weekend to be "Republicans are racist weekend" in a newsletter to customers. In the letter, he said his aim was to anger Republicans in honor of the late civil rights icon.

"Remember how Republicans, going against a mountain of evidence to the contrary, once again lied and said BLM wasn’t a peaceful movement but instead terrorists inciting violence throughout the country and then raced out to buy a crapload of guns because maybe they were finally going to get their chance to shoot a Black person? What a bunch of racists," the email said.

Penzey also claimed that the Republican Party "does everything it can to make it harder for Black people to vote."

Since sending his controversial email, Penzey sent out another missive Friday asking for gift card purchases and admitting that his company had since lost 40,005 subscribers, which is approximately 3% of their base, according to 1130 WISN .

"After starting the year with All Republicans are Republicans and following up with Republicans are Racists we’ve set a nice little Boycott Penzeys! surge in motion," Penzey wrote. "It certainly wasn’t unexpected, but if it’s within your means, you picking up a small stack of Gift Cards would help."

Despite the fact that his politically-charged email reportedly brought in 30,000 new subscribers, Penzey conceded that "we are still down about 10,000. Please help."

"If you can’t even begin to fathom how to 'compromise' with January 6th, or the Republican vaccine lies needlessly killing 10,000 Americans every week, if you have no desire to become half-way racist, and if their intent to destroy our climate for one thousand years to come doesn’t have you asking: 'What if we just destroyed it for five-hundred years instead?' we would be better off with you on this Voice Of Cooking email list," he wrote.

Penzeys Spices did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

