Penzeys Spices CEO calls Republican voters '#1 threat to this country' in Jan 6 promotional email

Penzeys Spices CEO Bill Penzey sent out a marketing email to customers on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol wherein he unleashed on Republican voters at large, calling them the "#1 threat" to the United States.

In the email obtained by FOX Business, Penzey promotes a new "Remember January 6" box of a combination of spices, and calls on his customers to "remember this day forever," saying that Jan. 6, 2021, was "the plot that will live infamy."

Penzey has long been an outspoken critic of former President Trump, and argues that anyone who votes for a member of Trump's party after a group of the previous commander-in-chief's supporters stormed the Capital should be "ashamed." The CEO also unleashed a string of insults against Republican voters in general along with independents who vote GOP, as he urged his customers to try to change such voters' minds in order to "help them."

Penzey wrote that "after a lifetime pledging allegiance to the republic our flag stands for, Republican voters have been so misled to where their allegiance is now to those seeking to bring the republic for which our flag stands to an end, and with it America as we know it."

"Republican voters love America but have become so entangled in the propaganda of those who control their party that they are now actively working to bring the democracy they love to a permanent end," the chief executive continued. "If they were able to clearly see what they are doing there is no doubt they would desperately be pleading for us to stop them from doing it. Please help them."

"The good news is that Republican voters want to be good people," Penzey went on to say. "They can be redeemed, but there’s no sugarcoating the reality that they are now the #1 threat to this country they love so very much. They need your help."

Penzey further told his customers, "January 6 should have been a wake-up call, but sadly Republican voters are passed out cold along with a disappointing number of Independents."

"I believe in your ability to communicate with the same kindness and compassion you share when you cook," he continued. "The truth we must share is, anyone still supporting the Republican Party after January 6 should be ashamed of themselves. You delivering this message with gentle firmness means all. Our way of life is in your hands."

In a final plug urging people to join Penzey Spices' email list, Penzey wrote, "If you believe in vaccines, and democracy, and saving Republican voters from themselves we would be better off with you on our mailing list."