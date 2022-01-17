Penzeys Spices CEO declares MLK weekend 'Republicans are racists weekend'

The CEO of Penzeys Spices renamed the extended Martin Luther King, Jr. Day weekend to be "Republicans are racist weekend" in a recent newsletter to customers, wherein he said his aim was to anger Republicans in honor of the late civil rights icon.

Penzey spent much of his letter praising Black Lives Matter and the movement's actions following the death of George Floyd in 2020 before suggesting that Republicans fantasize about killing Black people.

"Remember how Republicans, going against a mountain of evidence to the contrary, once again lied and said BLM wasn't a peaceful movement but instead terrorists inciting violence throughout the country and then raced out to buy a crapload of guns because maybe they were finally going to get their chance to shoot a Black person?" Penzey wrote. "What a bunch of racists."

In addressing Republican voters at the end of his message, Penzey told them, "The racist label is one you will deservingly wear every day you stand with [the Republican Party]. Get used to it, or maybe instead, become a better person. The choice is yours. We will be here rooting for you to Choose Love."

Mr. Penzey's latest email to customers follows another from earlier this month that made headlines, wherein he called Republican voters the "#1 threat to this country."

Following the coverage of his earlier newsletter, Penzey reached out and thanked FOX Business for "delivering [his] words to exactly where they needed to go." The CEO did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment on his "Republicans are racists weekend" message.

A supporter of Mr. Penzey who also thanked FOX Business for the coverage of his earlier letter declined to comment on the CEO's latest piece.

Meanwhile, FOX Business has heard from a slew of individuals offended by both of Mr. Penzey's controversial recent emails. Some of them said they were Republicans, but not all.

A self-proclaimed "lifelong Penzeys customer" from a prominent investment firm who spoke with FOX Business on condition of anonymity, said he was so shocked when a colleague sent him the "Republicans are racists" email that he thought it was a joke and that someone had hacked Penzeys Spices' system.

"I am not a Democrat or a Republican, having never registered for either party. I am, however, first and foremost a patriot and as such I recognize the difficult time our country is facing right now as various factions inside and out try to foment discord amongst us," the Penzeys customer wrote to FOX Business. "The fact that any company feels they can make a such a patently absurd statement like this and not immediately be condemned by all is testament to how far things have deteriorated in this great country."

"Our nation faces many challenges, and it’s incumbent on all Americans to find ways to bring us closer together to face the many challenges that lie ahead," the longtime Penzeys customer continued. "Companies, politicians, celebrities – anyone who has a platform should be working towards that and recognized and rewarded for that contribution."

He added, "In much the same way, those that seek to further create dissent and sow discord should be rebuked and face condemnation for their actions."