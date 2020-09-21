Spending bill negotiations sputter over funding for farmers

As Congress discusses spending provisions in order to prevent a government shutdown next month, a lack of funding for farm aid has become a sticking point for Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Monday warned there are issues with the House of Representatives’ proposed spending bill, including a lack of funding for the Commodity Credit Corp., which was established in the 1930s to support and protect farm income and prices.

On Twitter, Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley called the bill “hogwash” because it did not include funding for the CCC.

Providing support for farmers has become particularly important in the run-up to the election as some predominantly rural states – like Wisconsin – could be key to winning in November.

As previously reported by FOX Business, Trump announced $13 billion worth of additional aid to farmers during a rally in Wisconsin last week.

Farmers have struggled financially during trade wars with various other countries and, more recently, during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to data from Politico, aid to farmers grew from $11.5 billion in 2017 to more than $32 billion this year.

The government could shut down if lawmakers do not reach an agreement on a spending bill by Oct. 1.

A White House source told FOX Business that the administration expects lawmakers to negotiate.

FOX Business’ Blake Burman contributed to this report.