Trump announces $13B worth of new relief funding for US farmers

President Trump pledged tens of billions of dollars’ worth of additional aid on Thursday to help distressed farmers that have suffered throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

During a rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin, Trump said the government will dole out $13 billion worth of relief.

“I’m proud to announce I’m doing more to support Wisconsin farmers,” Trump said, “Starting next week my administration is committing an additional … $13 billion in relief to help farmers recover from the China virus.”

Trump did not offer any additional specifics.

About $19 billion worth of funding was authorized by Trump and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue in April. Under that act, the government was slated to purchase $3 billion in produce, dairy and meat products as well as issue $16-billion worth of direct payments to ranchers and farmers.

According to data from Politico, aid to farmers grew from $11.5 billion in 2017 to more than $32 billion this year.

Farmers were already battling challenges due to various trade wars the administration has engaged in with other countries, including China.

Wisconsin is emerging as a key battleground state in the 2020 election. Trump was in the state two weeks ago visiting Kenosha after a police shooting and civil unrest. Vice President Mike Pence has made two visits to Wisconsin in eight days and is scheduled to return next week. Trump narrowly won the state in 2016.

