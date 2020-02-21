Expand / Collapse search
Larry Ellison

Some Oracle employees protest Larry Ellison’s politics

About 300 workers took part in a protest called No Ethics/No Work

By FOXBusiness
Wednesday's fundraiser that Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison hosted for President Trump has upset some employees.

Workers at Oracle offices around the world, left their desks in protest, according to Bloomberg.

About 300 workers took part in a protest called No Ethics/No Work.

The employees reportedly spent the rest of the day involved in volunteering and civic projects.

Ellison hosted the fundraiser for Trump this week at his ranch in Rancho Mirage, California.

Employees were concerned that the event harmed the company's image and violated the company's diversity, inclusion and ethics policies.

A petition was started with more than 8,000 signatures that wanted Oracle and Ellison to give money to humanitarian causes.