Joe Biden
Published

Small Business Administration has run out of funds following Hurricanes Helene and Milton

Biden has called on Congress to reconvene early to approve additional funding

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on the FEMA disaster relief claims circling Capitol Hill. video

Congressional lawmakers still on recess while FEMA funds called into question

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on the FEMA disaster relief claims circling Capitol Hill.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) has run out of money for its disaster assistance loans, delaying much needed relief for people applying for aid following Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the government agency announced Tuesday.

In a press release, the SBA said that the funds were "exhausted" following "increased demand from Hurricane Helene."

The agency noted that its loan application protal remains open as well as its disaster centers across the country remain staffed.

"Disaster survivors should start the application process immediately, regardless of SBA funding availability, so that our disaster teams can take them through the application process and position eligible applicants to receive offers and funds," the SBA said.

"We know that swift financial relief can help communities recover quickly to stabilize local economies," SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman said. "While we await Congress to provide much-needed funding, we strongly encourage eligible businesses and households to apply for SBA disaster loans. 

"SBA will continue to support homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofits in processing their applications to ensure they receive assistance quickly once funds are replenished."

Biden press conference in front of hurricane damage

President Biden surveyed damage from Hurricane Milton in Florida over the weekend. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

Joe Biden

President Biden has said Congress should come back to pass emergency relief after Hurricane Milton wreaked havoc on Florida's Gulf Coast. (Aaron Schwartz/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Earlier in the month, Biden sent a letter to Congress, sounding the alarm that the SBA "will run out of funding in a matter of weeks and well before the Congress is planning to reconvene."

NORTH CAROLINA REELING FROM DEVASTATING HELENE AS DEATH TOLL CLIMBS: ‘NEVER SEEN ANYTHING QUITE LIKE THIS’

"As leaders, we have a responsibility to ensure that everyone in communities ravaged by natural disasters will have the Federal resources they need and deserve to respond to and recover from deadly storms and other natural disasters," Biden said.

Johnson after last votes last week

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., pushed back on Biden's assertion that the responsibility fell on Congress, saying that the Biden/Harris administration was "scrambling."

"They are scrambling to cover their egregious errors and mistakes. And there's an effort to blame others or blame circumstances when this is just purely a lack of leadership and response," Johnson said in a previous interview with Fox News Digital.

He noted Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in July that FEMA was "tremendously prepared" for weather crises this year.

Helene flooding in North Carolina

An aerial view of destroyed and damaged buildings in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Bat Cave, N.C. (Mario Tama/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Since Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the SBA has seen about 49,000 applications for relief submitted. Hurricane Helene had 37,000 applicants, while Hurricane Milton saw 12,000.

So far, the SBA has made more than 700 Helene loan offers totaling about $48 million.

Mallory Tollett comforts her dog Maggie after a suspected tornado went through her family's property along Southeast Azimuth Way as Hurricane Milton bands move through Port Salerno

Mallory Tollett, 12, comforts her dog, Maggie, after a suspected tornado went through her family's property in Port Salerno, Fla., as Hurricane Milton arrived in the area last week. (Crystal Vander Weit/USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters / Reuters)

The agency said that they can make disaster loans up to $500,000 to homeowners to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate. 

Homeowners and renters may be eligible for up to $100,000 to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed personal property, and businesses may be eligible for loans up to $2 million for both physical damage and economic injury from business disruption.

The SBA said that interest rates are as low as 2.813% for homeowners and renters, 3.25% for nonprofit organizations and 4% for businesses – with terms up to 30 years.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House, Johnson and the SBA for comment.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.