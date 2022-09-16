Senate confirms first cyber ambassador

The Senate on Thursday confirmed Nathaniel Fick to be the State Department's ambassador-at-large for its cybersecurity division.

Fick will be the first in that position at the department's Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy after being confirmed by a unanimous voice vote.

"Today, with the confirmation of Cape Elizabeth’s Nate Fick, the United States has taken a historic, long overdue step to address our rapidly-changing cyber environment," Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, said in a statement. "With Ambassador Fick coordinating our global cyberdiplomacy, America will be better positioned to respond to growing threats, inform the development of global rules of engagement, and create desperately needed international norms for cyber."

He will coordinate the U.S. international response to cyber threats and shifting cyber dynamics.

The Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy began operations in April, addressing the national security challenges, economic opportunities and implications for U.S. values associated with cyberspace, digital technologies and digital policy.

The bureau includes three policy units: International Cyberspace Security, International Information and Communications Policy and Digital Freedom.

Fick previously served as general manager of Elastic Security, where he led Elastic’s information security business, as well as chief executive of cybersecurity software firm Endgame.

Fick also served in the Marine Corps, with combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq.