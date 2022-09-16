Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

Senate confirms first cyber ambassador

Nathaniel Fick will coordinate the US international response to cyber threats

close
South Dakota Sen. John Thune joined 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street' to discuss social media platforms censoring and suppressing speech.  video

Senate GOP whip on big tech censorship

South Dakota Sen. John Thune joined 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street' to discuss social media platforms censoring and suppressing speech. 

The Senate on Thursday confirmed Nathaniel Fick to be the State Department's ambassador-at-large for its cybersecurity division.

Fick will be the first in that position at the department's Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy after being confirmed by a unanimous voice vote.

"Today, with the confirmation of Cape Elizabeth’s Nate Fick, the United States has taken a historic, long overdue step to address our rapidly-changing cyber environment," Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, said in a statement. "With Ambassador Fick coordinating our global cyberdiplomacy, America will be better positioned to respond to growing threats, inform the development of global rules of engagement, and create desperately needed international norms for cyber."

He will coordinate the U.S. international response to cyber threats and shifting cyber dynamics.

Cyber ambassador

Nathaniel Fick, chief executive officer of the Center for a New American Security, arrives for morning sessions at the 28th annual Allen & Co. Media and Technology Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, on July 10, 2010. (Photographer: Matthew Staver/B (Photographer: Matthew Staver/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy began operations in April, addressing the national security challenges, economic opportunities and implications for U.S. values associated with cyberspace, digital technologies and digital policy.

The bureau includes three policy units: International Cyberspace Security, International Information and Communications Policy and Digital Freedom.

U.S Capitol building

People walk outside the U.S Capitol building in Washington, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky / AP Newsroom)

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION UNVEILS PLAN TO INVEST MORE THAN $2 BILLION INTO US BIOTECHNOLOGY SECTOR

Fick previously served as general manager of Elastic Security, where he led Elastic’s information security business, as well as chief executive of cybersecurity software firm Endgame.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Nathaniel Fick

Nathaniel Fick, chief executive officer of the Center for a New American Security, arrives for morning sessions at the 28th annual Allen & Co. Media and Technology Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S., on Thursday, July 8, 2010. (Photographer: M (Photographer: Matthew Staver/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Fick also served in the Marine Corps, with combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq.