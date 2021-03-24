Dem Sen. Wyden's wife's stock portfolio could benefit from his domestic manufacturing subsidy push

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., is pushing for legislation to expand U.S. manufacturing of semiconductors, batteries and other technology – but his wife recently purchased at least $2,000 worth of stock in American semiconductor manufacturing tool companies.

Wyden's wife Nancy Bass Wyden purchased between $2,002 and $30,000 in stock from two companies, Applied Material Inc. and KLA Corp., on Feb. 26, according to a financial disclosure report Wyden filed Tuesday evening.

Applied Material and KLA "dominate" the semiconductor manufacturing tool industry, according to Reuters.

Sen. Wyden announced last week that he is working on legislation to incentivize domestic manufacturing.

“By building on tools with records of success, we can also boost manufacturing in communities that have been left behind. We are working on new legislation that would expand production of critical technologies like semiconductors, batteries and solar components," Wyden said in a joint statement along with Sens. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Michael Bennet, D-Colo.

"These proposals would significantly increase federal investment in both the technology needed to transition to a net-zero emission economy, and the workers needed to develop and produce that technology," the lawmakers continued.

Nancy Bass Wyden is no stranger to controversy. She took heat for buying at least $115,000 in Amazon stock during the pandemic while simultaneously laying off workers at her historic New York City bookstore The Strand last year. Her net worth is at least $12 million as of 2011, according to financial disclosure forms filed that year.

FOX Business' inquiry to Wyden's office wasn't returned at the time of publication.