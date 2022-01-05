Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

Sen. Warren, Rep. Jayapal accuse Google of trying to 'bully' DOJ antitrust chief into recusal

New Assistant AG Jonathan Kanter was a Google critic prior to taking his post, leading the company to question his impartiality

close
FOX Business’ Kelly O'Grady on the Big Tech crackdown happening on Capitol Hill.  video

Dems, Republicans team up to introduce bipartisan antitrust tech act

FOX Business’ Kelly O'Grady on the Big Tech crackdown happening on Capitol Hill. 

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Mass., and fellow progressive Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Wash., say Google is attempting to "bully" the Department of Justice's new antitrust chief into recusing himself from agency matters regarding the company.

In a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, the lawmakers called on the tech giant to stop their "ongoing attempts to strip Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of his authority," after Google requested upon his recent Senate confirmation that the DOJ "examine whether" Kanter should be recused from government actions against Google given his prior work and as an established Google critic.

Jonathan Kanter

Antitrust attorney Jonathan Kanter testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee October 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. Kanter was later confirmed as assistant attorney general in the Justice Department's Antitrust Division.  (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images / Getty Images)

BIDEN TAPS GOOGLE CRITIC FOR TOP ANTITRUST POST AS HE BUILDS ANTI-TECH TEAM

Google argued that "Kantor's prior representations, actions, and statements raise concerns that having him supervise the Department's actions involving Google may not satisfy the requirement that those actions be fair and impartial." 

A Google spokesperson said in a statement at the time, "Mr. Kanter’s past statements and work representing competitors who have advocated for the cases brought by the Department raise serious concerns about his ability to be impartial." 

Warren and Jayapal argued in their letter to Google that federal ethics laws do not require Kanter to recuse himself in matters related to the company, and that "it is unfair and inappropriate of your company to question his impartiality."

elizabeth warren pramila jayapal

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) holds a news conference with Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) at the U.S. Capitol on March 01, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / Getty Images)

ELON MUSK CALLS ELIZABETH WARREN ‘SENATOR KAREN’ AFTER SHE CLAIMED HE IS ‘FREELOADING OFF EVERYONE ELSE’

Google declined to comment on the lawmakers' letter.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
GOOG ALPHABET INC. 2,753.07 -135.26 -4.68%

The DOJ's antitrust division filed a lawsuit against Google in Oct. 2020, alleging the company uses exclusionary agreements and other tactics to maintain a monopoly for its search engine, which the company denies.

Google is not the first big tech titan to question the impartiality of regulators picked by President Biden, who has stacked his administration with tech foes.

Lina Khan

Lina Khan, commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission for U.S. President Joe Biden, speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.  (Saul Loeb/AFP/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In June, Amazon filed a petition arguing that Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina Khan should have nothing to do with any antitrust investigations against the company, arguing that she could not be impartial given her years of accusing the company of alleged violations.

Facebook followed suit the next month, also requesting that Khan recuse herself from the government's investigations or lawsuits against the company. In addition to Amazon and Facebook, Khan has long been a persistent critic of Google, Apple, and Microsoft.

FOX Business' Megan Henney contributed to this article.