Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Congress

Democrats trying to push through ‘reckless’ bill: Sen. Scott

Biden to sign infrastructure bill as Democrats try to pass a reconciliation package

close
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., argues the Democrats' 'wasteful spending' will cause more inflation. video

Dems trying to push through ‘reckless’ spending package: Sen. Scott

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., argues the Democrats' 'wasteful spending' will cause more inflation.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., slammed Democrats for trying to push through a "reckless" spending bill amid surging inflation, arguing Sen. Joe Manchin has "never" held the line as Republicans vow to reject the plan.

SEN. RICK SCOTT: There is nothing, nothing good happening in the Senate right now, there is nothing. I mean, we need to figure out how to live within our means. They're not, Democrats don't want to do that. Think about it. We're not passing budgets. We don't pass a budget. We don't even have budget meetings. All right.

BIDEN'S TAX BREAKS FOR LOCAL MEDIA AN EFFORT TO TURN THEM INTO 'VERSIONS OF LEFTIST NPR OR PBS,' CRITIC SAYS

…What Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden are doing is horrible for all families in this country. So I think it's everything, whatever they do, that means your taxes are going up, wasteful spending, more inflation.

PSAKI INSISTS RECONCILIATION BILL WILL HELP, NOT HURT, INFLATION, WHICH IS 'OF CONCERN' TO BIDEN

…I'd love to say, oh yeah, Joe Manchin would hold the line, but he's never, ever held the line. So I hope the Democrats eventually come to their senses. This is bad for the families of this country, especially the poorest families like mine growing up. It's horrible this inflation that they're causing with this reckless spending.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

close
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., on Biden's plummeting approval ratings ahead of the 2022 midterms, the administration's policies, inflation surging in the U.S. and the Democrats' tax proposals. video

Biden, Democrats losing steam among registered voters, latest poll finds

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., on Biden's plummeting approval ratings ahead of the 2022 midterms, the administration's policies, inflation surging in the U.S. and the Democrats' tax proposals.