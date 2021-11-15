Democrats trying to push through ‘reckless’ bill: Sen. Scott

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., slammed Democrats for trying to push through a "reckless" spending bill amid surging inflation, arguing Sen. Joe Manchin has "never" held the line as Republicans vow to reject the plan.

SEN. RICK SCOTT: There is nothing, nothing good happening in the Senate right now, there is nothing. I mean, we need to figure out how to live within our means. They're not, Democrats don't want to do that. Think about it. We're not passing budgets. We don't pass a budget. We don't even have budget meetings. All right.

…What Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden are doing is horrible for all families in this country. So I think it's everything, whatever they do, that means your taxes are going up, wasteful spending, more inflation.

…I'd love to say, oh yeah, Joe Manchin would hold the line, but he's never, ever held the line. So I hope the Democrats eventually come to their senses. This is bad for the families of this country, especially the poorest families like mine growing up. It's horrible this inflation that they're causing with this reckless spending.

