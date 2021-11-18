Sen. Rubio rips Biden’s China agenda as ‘failed foreign policy orthodoxy’

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio joined "Mornings with Maria" Thursday to explain why he blocked President Biden's picks for U.S. ambassadors to China and Spain, citing Biden's "failed foreign policy orthodoxy" of constantly flip-flopping on his position with China.

SEN. MARCO RUBIO: If you want to talk about failed foreign policy orthodoxy, Joe Biden is a walking, living symbol of it. I mean, you know, not only has been wrong on foreign policy, but he was running for a long time, and he's one of these guys that went around. As Xi Jinping said, 'It's good to see my old friend Joe Biden.' They clearly go back a long ways and have a relationship of some kind.

BIDEN’S MEETING WITH CHINA’S XI APPEASEMENT ON ALL LEVELS

What I think's happening in the administration, my view of it, is that there are some that I would say view China as a threat and something we need to confront. And then there are others who say China is a country we want to do a deal with. Let's do a deal with them on climate. Let's do a deal with them on whatever, and they're really pushing hard.

So he's trying to please, it looks like, both sides of that equation. And the result is the kind of thing you're getting. There are people are saying, look, don't talk too much about the Uyghurs, don't talk too much about the fact that they hack and steal our information. Don't talk too much about their threats to Taiwan, because that's going to hurt our ability to do a deal with them on climate change.

And I really think that's what's happening there, and it sort of shows you why we aren't making progress on these important things.

