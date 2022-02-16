Sen. Rick Scott blasts Biden over skyrocketing inflation: ‘All caused by bad economy policy’

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., on Wednesday took the Biden administration to task over skyrocketing inflation that he said has devastated working families.

Speaking at a press conference, Scott cited recent reports showing that the consumer price index rose 7.5% in January from a year ago – marking the fastest increase in 40 years.

He recounted how he grew up poor and watched his mom struggle to make ends meet – something that many families are facing now.

"Food’s up. Gas is up. Rent’s up. And it’s all caused by bad economic policy," Scott said.

He blamed the causes of inflation on excess spending, and strict regulations that make it difficult for businesses to produce things.

"They make it difficult to do business, you don’t produce things," Scott said. "Or you don’t produce things in this country. That’s exactly what the Biden administration is doing."

He then accused the Biden administration of having no plan to address these problems.

"I can’t see any way this is going to get better until the Biden administration and the Democrats stop spending money, stop making it difficult to open and build a business (and) stop making it difficult to run a business," he said.

On Tuesday, Scott released a statement calling it "truly disturbing" that Democrats who are "foolishly following Joe Biden" refuse to do anything after a year of rising inflation.

"Moms and dads are struggling to fill their tank to get to work and earn paychecks that don’t go as far as they used to. Parents are taking on second, third jobs to put food on the table. These are real families, just like mine growing up, that are suffering and yet Democrats continue to block efforts by me and other Republicans to stop reckless spending and fight this crisis," he said.

In a December AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, most Americans -- 85% -- said they'd experienced higher than usual prices for both groceries and gas in recent months. And in an open-ended question about top issues for the government to be working on, 10% named gas prices and energy costs, a sign of the political challenge confronting Biden.

Fox Business Megan Henney and The Associated Press contributed to this report.