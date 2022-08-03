Sen. Hagerty slams Biden, IRS over calling for bank data: 'This is just like the Chinese Communist Party'

Sen. Bill Haggerty joined "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday to discuss the "Inflation Reduction Act" and its connection to the IRS and increased taxes for Americans. Hagerty argued Democrats and the IRS want to "snoop" into Americans' data in order to "justify" more spending, despite being in a recession.

SEN. BILL HAGERTY: Clearly, they want all of our data. This is just like the Chinese Communist Party. They want to be able to snoop and look into every aspect of our life. And that amount of data creates a tremendous amount of reporting overhead. It's going to increase costs for businesses that have to make all these reports. It's going to make it next to impossible for small businesses and entrepreneurs to deal with. They don't care. They're so out of touch with the economy and out of touch with reality that they're just going to continue to plow through because this generates fictitious numbers that they use here in the Congress to justify even more massive spending.

