Sen. Braun on Biden's botched Afghanistan withdrawal: There's going to be a 'big political price to pay'

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., warns of a "big political price to pay" leading into the 2022 and 2024 elections as the Biden administration faces backlash for its Afghanistan withdrawal efforts.

SEN. MIKE BRAUN: Neocons, I think, driven a lot of the kind of bad policy over many years. But here with the forewarning, the fact we've been there two decades and knowing that we had to get out someday, your intelligence was way off, number one.

I don't know that he [Biden] survives this leading into the 2022 election and then 2024. So we definitely defaulted. When you look at all the blood and treasure leaving all the equipment there for the material, the Taliban is just one crazy result after another. And I think there's going to be a big political price to pay.

It shows the rest of the world that when we're so dead set on doing something, we can't even orchestrate something that we've been staging for a long time. In a way, it looks like Saigon 2.0 to me.

