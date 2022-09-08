Sen. Blackburn calls for investigation into teachers union for spying on parents: 'Absolutely atrocious'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., castigated the California Teachers Association (CTA) for allegedly spying on parents who called on schools to reopen during COVID in order to uncover their "ideological leaning," telling "Varney & Co." on Thursday that going after concerned parents is "absolutely atrocious."

MARSHA BLACKBURN: This is absolutely atrocious. To try to say that parents who are concerned about their children, concerned about their education, that they are criminals and to go after them, whether it is the DOJ, FBI, teachers unions, this [sic] is parents who are saying I want the best for my child.

What these unions have done, what we have uncovered here is something that needs to be investigated, needs to be reviewed. What we need to do is look at the extent of this.

