Sen. Blackburn calls for investigation into teachers union for spying on parents: 'Absolutely atrocious'

Tennessee Republican says what's been uncovered about the California Teachers Association needs to be reviewed

Sen. Blackburn calls for California teachers' unions to be investigated for alleged spying on parents

Tennessee Republican Marsha Blackburn reacts to a report that teachers in California spied on 'concerned parents' who wanted schools reopened during COVID on 'Varney & Co.'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., castigated the California Teachers Association (CTA) for allegedly spying on parents who called on schools to reopen during COVID in order to uncover their "ideological leaning," telling "Varney & Co." on Thursday that going after concerned parents is "absolutely atrocious." 

MARSHA BLACKBURN: This is absolutely atrocious. To try to say that parents who are concerned about their children, concerned about their education, that they are criminals and to go after them, whether it is the DOJ, FBI, teachers unions, this [sic] is parents who are saying I want the best for my child. 

VARNEY: DO TEACHERS UNIONS ACTUALLY WANT TO TEACH?

What these unions have done, what we have uncovered here is something that needs to be investigated, needs to be reviewed. What we need to do is look at the extent of this. 

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

