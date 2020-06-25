Expand / Collapse search
SEC

SEC's Clayton says possible US Attorney's job first raised last weekend

"This was first raised for the president and the attorney general last weekend," Clayton said in his testimony.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Jay Clayton said on Thursday he first learned President Donald Trump was considering nominating him to be the U.S. Attorney in New York last weekend.

CORONAVIRUS HEIGHTENS RISK OF CHINA INVESTMENTS, SEC CHAIR SAYS

“This was first raised for the president and the attorney general last weekend,” Clayton said in his testimony before a U.S. House of Representatives committee on investor protection and capital markets.

Clayton said he would not comment on whether he knew beforehand whether former U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman was to be fired from the position.

