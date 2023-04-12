Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Social Media

Secret Service tracking OnlyFans, Pinterest, Twitch websites, documents reveal

The Secret Service said it is responsible for ensuring the protection and continuity of the American government

close
Arkansas Sen. Tyler Dees joined ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast’ to discuss the Arkansas House’s decision to pass a social media age requirement bill.  video

Sen. Tyler Dees sounds alarm on the ‘damaging ramifications’ of social media: ‘We can no longer trust Big Tech’

Arkansas Sen. Tyler Dees joined ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast’ to discuss the Arkansas House’s decision to pass a social media age requirement bill. 

Recently obtained briefing sheets from the U.S. Secret Service reveal that the agency may be tracking websites like OnlyFans, Pinterest and Twitch in addition to familiar platforms like Facebook and Twitter. 

The Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), a government watchdog organization, recently obtained a December 2020 briefing sheet from the U.S. Secret Service. 

US Secret Service shield in blue circle

The emblem of the U.S. Secret Service.  (Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

While the organization was seeking correspondence leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots, the briefing revealed that the agency was monitoring websites that historically haven’t been associated with violent political rhetoric. 

In addition to Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, the documents show that the agency was regularly monitoring accounts on OnlyFans and Pinterest, among other platforms. Many of these accounts – whose usernames were redacted – were private or inactive. 

TOP REPUBLICAN: TIKTOK ON US PHONES ‘LIKE HAVING 80 MILLION CHINESE SPY BALLOONS FLYING OVER AMERICA’

It remains unclear why the U.S. Secret Service would have targeted accounts on OnlyFans and Pinterest. The former is a subscription-based service known for offering adult-themed content, while the latter is a visual discovery engine for finding things like recipes and home decor ideas. 

The logo for OnlyFans is seen on a device in this photo illustration in Manhattan, New York City.  (Reuters/Andrew Kelly, File / Reuters Photos)

The briefings requested that "additional checks be made during all shifts" and alert posts that make direct threats or mention travel. 

It is also unclear if this practice has continued under the Biden administration, as these documents were from December 2020. 

Reached by FOX Business, the U.S. Secret Service declined to comment on the operations to ensure the "highest levels of integrity." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

"[T]he Secret Service is responsible for ensuring the protection and continuity of the American government," an agency spokesperson said. "We take that mission very seriously and will be vigilant in monitoring all types of open source communications in strict accordance with all federal laws and the Constitution." 