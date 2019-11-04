Expand / Collapse search
Trade War

Iran sanctions are having an impact: Sec. of State Pompeo

By Fox Business StaffFOXBusiness
Mike Pompeo: Iran sanctions are 'having a big impact'

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tells FOX Business' Lou Dobbs the sanctions are working in Iran.

The economic sanctions against Iran "are having a real impact and we need to continue to press," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told FOX Business host Lou Dobbs Monday on his eponymous primetime talk show.

Pompeo explained that the sanctions have had impacted many factions in Iran. "Hezbollah has fewer resources, some of the Shia militias have fewer resources, the Islamic leaders in Iran are having to make more difficult decisions about their budget," said Pompeo. The secretary also had a message for the allies. "We need the world to recognize that this is a regime that is still the world’s largest state sponsor of terror."

The United States during the Trump administration has placed sanctions against Iran's petrochemical sector, the metals sector, and the banking sector. All of which have contributed to the country's recession.

POMPEO SLAMS ‘COMMUNIST’ CHINA IN SPEECH

Earlier Monday, Pompeo announced the State Department's Rewards for Justice Program is now offering an additional $20 million for information leading to the location, recovery and return of missing retired FBI agent Robert Levinson. Combined with a $5 million reward already in place from the FBI, this brings the reward total for the agent who has been missing for more than a decade to $25 million.

POMPEO ANNOUNCES NEW IRAN SANCTIONS

In a speech memorializing the 40th anniversary of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran,  Pompeo said, "The Trump administration has made clear: Iran must release all missing and currently detained U.S. citizens, including Bob Levinson, Xiyue Wang, Siamak Namazi, and others."

