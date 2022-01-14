Despite SCOTUS ruling, Citigroup stands by Friday vaccination deadline

Despite Thursday’s momentous Supreme Court ruling blocking the enforcement of a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees, Wall Street giant Citigroup nevertheless intends to move forward with its plans to terminate employees who fail to meet Friday's vaccination deadline, FOX Business has confirmed.

Citi, one of the largest financial services firms in the world, originally made its vaccination requirement announcement in October, before reiterating the stance in a memo to company employees this month.

Those unvaccinated by Friday's deadline will be placed on unpaid leave and fired at the end of the month, unless they are granted other accommodations, according to earlier reports.

SUPREME COURT BLOCKS BIDEN OSHA VACCINE MANDATE, ALLOWS RULE FOR HEALTH CARE WORKERS

This, of course, all came before Thursday’s 6-3 Court decision – with the three liberal justices dissenting – to block the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rule that took effect Monday.

Citi, however, acknowledged that the U.S. policy will remain in place, while also touting compliance from the vast majority of the company.

"A few months back we announced that U.S. colleagues are required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or receive accommodation by January 14. One day before the deadline, we have reached 99% compliance. This level of compliance helps us create a safer workplace, protect your families and our communities, and ensure continuity of our business operations," wrote Sara Wechter, head of human resources at Citi, in a LinkedIn post Thursday night.

"This level of compliance helps us create a safer workplace, protect your families and our communities, and ensure continuity of our business operations." - Sara Wechter, Citi's head of human resources

The Supreme Court decision led to dismay from the Biden administration, with the President Biden, press secretary Jen Psaki, and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh all conveying their frustration, while advocating for businesses to enforce vaccination mandates similar to Citi’s.

PROGRESSIVES SCOLD SUPREME COURT FOR POSSIBLY STRIKING DOWN BIDEN'S VACCINE MANDATES: ‘VERY WRONG’

"I call on business leaders to immediately join those who have already stepped up – including one third of Fortune 100 companies – and institute vaccination requirements to protect their workers, customers, and communities," Biden in a statement.

Some lawmakers on Capitol Hill disagreed with this stance, imploring the administration to take an alternative approach.

When told of Citi’s plans on "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday night, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., voiced his displeasure.

"These mandates don’t even have a point anymore. The point apparently is just to punish anyone who deviates from the Democratic Party line." - U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

"That is very disappointing news. … It’s really pointless as well. These mandates don’t even have a point anymore. The point apparently is just to punish anyone who deviates from the Democratic Party line," Cotton said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Still, Cotton expressed hope that companies firing employees over their vaccination status would reconsider.

"I hope Citi and any company that’s firing people – or threatening to fire people – because of their medical choice will rethink that decision," Cotton added.