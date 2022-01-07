Unvaccinated Citi employees to be fired as Jan. 14 deadline hits

Citigroup will terminate employees who have still not received full COVID-19 vaccination by Jan. 14, a spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business.

Citi announced the company’s plan to require vaccinations for employees in a post on LinkedIn on Oct. 28.

"We have made the decision to require U.S.-based colleagues to be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment," Head of Human Resources Sara Wechter wrote. "We will assess all requests for religious, medical or any other accommodation required by state or local law on a case by case basis."

"Our people are our most important asset, and we will do all we can to help our colleagues comply with this new requirement," she added.

At the time, Citi announced no deadline, but some reports discussed a Jan. 14 deadline.

Bloomberg, then Reuters, reported the looming deadline on Friday, and Director of Function Communications Kerry Snow confirmed the date.

"We announced this vaccine requirement on Oct. 28, noting that complying is a condition of employment, and the January 14 deadline to comply with the requirement was widely reported back then," Snow said in an email to FOX Business.

The bank took the decision in October to comply with the Biden administration policy requiring all workers supporting government contracts to be fully vaccinated.

But the policy will now apply to any Citigroup employee. The employees will work remotely for part of 2022, but should return to working in person in February.

Citigroup is the first major Wall Street bank to impose such a restriction on its employees, according to Bloomberg. More than 90% of the company’s staffers have complied with the rule, with that number expected to continue to rise over the next week leading up to the deadline.

Employees who leave under the current termination can return for future roles once they are vaccinated.