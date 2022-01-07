Expand / Collapse search
Banking

Unvaccinated Citi employees to be fired as Jan. 14 deadline hits

The Jan. 14 deadline will require full vaccinations

Market expert shares two 'key things' tech investors need to focus on in 2022

Citigroup will terminate employees who have still not received full COVID-19 vaccination by Jan. 14, a spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business. 

Citi announced the company’s plan to require vaccinations for employees in a post on LinkedIn on Oct. 28.

"We have made the decision to require U.S.-based colleagues to be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment," Head of Human Resources Sara Wechter wrote. "We will assess all requests for religious, medical or any other accommodation required by state or local law on a case by case basis."

FILE PHOTO - People walk beneath a Citibank branch logo in the financial district of San Francisco, California, U.S. on July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

"Our people are our most important asset, and we will do all we can to help our colleagues comply with this new requirement," she added.

At the time, Citi announced no deadline, but some reports discussed a Jan. 14 deadline. 

Bloomberg, then Reuters, reported the looming deadline on Friday, and Director of Function Communications Kerry Snow confirmed the date.  

An employee draws up a syringe with the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease at vaccination bus in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Germany battles rising numbers of coronavirus infections. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

"We announced this vaccine requirement on Oct. 28, noting that complying is a condition of employment, and the January 14 deadline to comply with the requirement was widely reported back then," Snow said in an email to FOX Business. 

The bank took the decision in October to comply with the Biden administration policy requiring all workers supporting government contracts to be fully vaccinated. 

But the policy will now apply to any Citigroup employee. The employees will work remotely for part of 2022, but should return to working in person in February. 

Citigroup is the first major Wall Street bank to impose such a restriction on its employees, according to Bloomberg. More than 90% of the company’s staffers have complied with the rule, with that number expected to continue to rise over the next week leading up to the deadline. 

Employees who leave under the current termination can return for future roles once they are vaccinated. 