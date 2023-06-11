Expand / Collapse search
Scotland's former first minister arrested after investigation into funding of Scottish National Party: report

Nicola Sturgeon served as Scotland’s former first minister and leader of Scottish National Party

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s former first minister and leader of the Scottish National Party, was arrested on Sunday amid an investigation into the political party’s funding and finances, according to authorities and news reports.

Police Scotland released a statement saying that a 52-year-old woman has been arrested as a suspect and is being questioned by detectives.

"A 52-year-old woman has today, Sunday, 11 June, 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party," the statement said.

Police did not identify the woman, though multiple outlets, including the BBC and Sky News, identified the woman as the 52-year-old Sturgeon, who unexpectedly resigned earlier this year.

Nicola Sturgeon

Sturgeon served as Scotland's first minister from 2014 to February 2023. (Peter Summers/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

Investigators are looking into what happened to more than 600,000 pounds ($750,000) raised by Scottish independence campaigns in 2017, according to reports. The funds were supposed to have been ring-fenced but are believed to have been improperly used and spent on other purposes.

Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell, was also arrested and questioned in the investigation in April before being released, Reuters reported.

Nicola Sturgeon

Police Scotland said a 52-year-old woman was detained Sunday "as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party." (Jane Barlow/Pool photo via AP, File / AP Newsroom)

Sturgeon served from 2014 to 2023 as Scotland's longest-serving leader of its semi-autonomous government. She abruptly announced her resignation in February, saying she could no longer lead her country to independence after becoming too divisive.

Police said that a report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service as the investigation remains ongoing.