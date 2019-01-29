Schultz would guarantee Trump re-election in 2020: Chris Christie

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who is mulling an independent run for president, would guarantee a Trump victory in 2020, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said.

“Bring him on—go Howard go,” Christie told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Tuesday. “We want Howard as an independent candidate … he would split the left and we would win by an even bigger margin in 2020 with President Trump.”

Christie, in early 2016, dropped out of the presidential race and became one of the first major Republicans to endorse Trump.

Meanwhile, Schultz took aim at Trump over the weekend, criticizing him for lack of leadership and not being fit to run the country. He also said that “both parties” aren’t performing in Americans’ best interests.

"We're living at a most fragile time, not only the fact that this president is not qualified to be the president, but the fact that both parties are consistently not doing what's necessary on behalf of the American people," Schultz told “60 Minutes” on Sunday.

Trump, on Monday morning, responded to Schultz in a tweet saying the former executive, who stepped down as the CEO of Starbucks in June 2018, doesn’t have the “guts” to run for president.

Schultz fired back on Monday night, in his first public appearance since the announcement, calling Trump an “insecure man” and denounced his Twitter attacks as a sign of weakness.

“I think President Trump is a very insecure man and that insecurity is manifested with all of these attacks, which I really view as weakness not as strength,” Schultz said during a book tour event in New York City. “And so we’re not going to get in the mud with him. We’re going to do everything we can to represent the American people with dignity and respect.”

In addition, although Schultz has described himself as a “lifelong Democrat” he said he would run as a “centrist independent" because he isn’t connecting with the progressive ideas being put forth by some members of the Democratic Party.

“I think I respect the Democratic Party. I no longer feel affiliated because I don’t think their views represent the majority of Americans,” Schultz said.