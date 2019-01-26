Howard Schultz slams Donald Trump as 'not qualified' to be president

Former Starbucks chief executive Howard Schultz slammed President Trump as unqualified for the presidency during an interview on “60 Minutes” airing Sunday night.

“We’re living at a most fragile time,” Schultz said, according to a promotional clip on CBS News. “Not only the fact that this president is not qualified to be the president, but the fact that both parties are consistently not doing what is necessary on behalf of the American people and are engaged every single day in revenge politics.”

Schultz stepped down as Starbucks CEO in 2017 after more than 40 years with the company, though he remains chairman emeritus. He has an estimated net worth of close to $3.3 billion, according to Forbes.

The 65-year-old, a lifelong Democrat, also said during the 60 Minutes interview that he’s thinking very seriously about a presidential run, according to The Atlantic, but he reportedly stopped short of a full announcement. He’s been long-rumored to have political aspirations ever since his resignation from Starbucks was announced.

Schultz has reportedly been exploring the possibility of launch a campaign as an independent, according to the Seattle Times.

During an interview last year, Schultz confirmed that he was mulling about running for public office.

“I’m thinking about a lot of things,” Schultz told “CBS This Morning.” “I said publicly that perhaps one of them will be public office, but there’s a lot of things I could do, perhaps to help the American people and help people who are not being served by this administration by not running for president. We’ll have to see."